Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Gabriel Makuel, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied.
• Bradley Light Foot, 33, Vermillion, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Atem Kiir, 22, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday on a facility hold for Clay County.
• Hope Behrens, 27, Monroe, Neb., was arrested Friday for petty theft/first degree.
• Emelio Eagle Feather, 41, Sioux Falls, was arrested Friday for failure to appear.
• Nadine Zephier, 41, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a Moody County warrant.
• Richard Anderson, 66, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault/domestic.
• Prestyn Olson, 19, Freeman, was arrested Saturday on a Hutchinson County warrant.
• Michael Reyes IV, 18, Utica, was arrested Saturday for failure to furnish information/vehicle damage and no driver’s license.
• Harley Alvarez, 23, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for court services; violation of terms and conditions; breach of conditions without order; failure to furnish information in accident with property damage; and failure to maintain insurance issued.
• David Potratz, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• Jason Zephier, 47, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear, contempt and driving under the influence (third).
• Chad Elkins, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for a probation violation.
• Hunter Big Eagle, 26, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a Lincoln County warrant and for driving under the influence.
