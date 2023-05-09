Southeast South Dakota, including the Yankton area, is shining bright as South Dakota celebrates tourism.
This week, communities across the U.S. are observing National Travel and Tourism Week, and for the first time, this corner of South Dakota has come out on top in the state in terms of tourism dollars.
South Dakota is divided into four tourism regions: Black Hills & Badlands in the west, the Missouri River area in the center, Glacial Lakes & Prairies in the northeast and the Southeast Region. Each year, the state tourism department compiles and shares each region’s tourism dollars for the preceding year in time for National Travel and Tourism Week.
For 2022, data show that Southeast South Dakota had the highest level of visitor spending in the state, with $1.86 billion in tourism dollars generated, an increase of $267 million over 2022 or approximately 17%.
“It is the first time in history that the Southeast Region has been leading with visitor spending,” Kasi Haberman, executive director of Southeast South Dakota Tourism, told the Press & Dakotan. “Typically, we are second behind Black Hills and Badlands.”
It also means this region has rebounded from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
“Obviously, the biggest contributors to that $1.86 billion are Minnehaha and Lincoln counties up in Sioux Falls,” Haberman said. “What that means is that those concerts and conventions and tournaments have finally come back in a big way.”
According to a recent report from Travel South Dakota, nearly three-quarters of the Southeast Region’s spending takes place in Minnehaha County, accounting for more than 29% of all visitor spending in the state.
“Now that things are wide open again (after COVID), everyone is excited to be traveling,” Haberman said. “I think that’s really what’s driving those numbers. People are just really wanting to get out and live again and do all those things that they’ve missed.”
Yankton County is also showing an increase in tourism dollars.
“In 2022, we were up 6.8% in BBB taxable sales over 2021,” Jay Gravholt, tourism director for Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan. “In lodging, taxable sales were up 12.6% and in tourism taxable sales, we were up 31.8% over 2021. (People) spent $10.5 million in Yankton County for tourism taxable sales.”
Also Travel South Dakota reported that visitors to Yankton County spent $88 million in 2022, accounting for 5% of all spending in the region and generating $5.7 million in state and local tax revenue. This visitor activity also supported over 1,300 jobs, making up 8% of the county’s total employment, according to the report.
Other area counties also saw promising tourism growth, including Hutchinson County at 17.3% and Turner County at 16%.
“I look at it through the prism of the state parks,” Gravholt said. “Custer State Park is the busiest state park in South Dakota. Lewis & Clark State Park is the second busiest park, so we get tons of campers here every year.”
Also, Yankton is seeing an increasing number of tourists for its events, Gravholt said.
“We’ve got stuff going on every weekend this summer, actually, during the week, too,” he said. “(Also), we’re getting a lot more events in the shoulder season, in September after Labor Day.”
Also, there will be multiple events on some days this summer. For example, on June 10, Ribfest and the Devil Dogs, Hot Rods and Hogs car and bike show will be in downtown Yankton, while Homestead Days will be at the Pierson Ranch Campgrounds near Lake Yankton, Gravholt said.
He noted that there is a free Spring Hospitality Training at 10 a.m. Thursday at Yankton’s Mead Museum.
“Anybody who has a business affected by tourists, I would highly recommend sending one or two of your employees or your frontline staff to the hospitality training,” he said. “The point of it is to inspire everybody and to give them some basics in hospitality.”
Also available will be pamphlets and maps of things to see and do in the Yankton area, Gravholt said.
“We’re fortunate in Yankton because we have a very welcoming community,” he said. “That’s always what I hear from people: ‘We got here and just felt like we were home. People were so kind, telling us where to go.’”
For more information on the free Spring Hospitality Training, visit www.sdvisit.com/newsroom/travel-south-dakota-host-annual-spring-hospitality-training. No registration is required.
