Tourism Revenue

For the first time ever, the Southeast South Dakota tourism region led the state in tourism revenue in 2022. The region includes the Yankton area.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Southeast South Dakota, including the Yankton area, is shining bright as South Dakota celebrates tourism.

This week, communities across the U.S. are observing National Travel and Tourism Week, and for the first time, this corner of South Dakota has come out on top in the state in terms of tourism dollars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.