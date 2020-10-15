Yankton County Emergency Management announces that two influenza clinics will be sponsored by Yankton & Bon Homme County Point of Dispensing group, or Yankton & Bon Homme County POD.
Yankton & Bon Homme County POD will be dispensing free Influenza vaccines, using a drive-thru clinic, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Ave. Yankton.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
