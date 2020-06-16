HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand has kicked off National Homeownership Month by highlighting USDA’s ongoing role in supporting rural homeownership. President Trump issued a proclamation on May 29 recognizing June as National Homeownership Month.
“Rural communities are rising to the challenge put forth by the coronavirus pandemic,” Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner in building prosperity in rural communities and for the people who call them home — especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To assist homeowners facing current hardships, USDA is offering payment moratoriums and modified application processes. USDA Rural Development is also working with new borrowers and their lenders to make special accommodations based on local needs and restrictions. For the most up-to-date information on Rural Development’s response to COVID-19, visit rd.usda.gov/coronavirus. Updates are also distributed via Twitter @usdaRD.
In South Dakota, USDA invested $138,865,564 million to help 967 families and individuals buy a home. The state also provided $172,597 for home repairs for 29 very low-income rural residents.
“USDA Housing Programs give families and individuals the opportunity to buy, build or repair safe affordable homes in South Dakota,” said Julie Gross, South Dakota USDA Rural Development State Director. “Homeownership provides long-term financial stability and security for rural families. It also helps build assets and equity.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
