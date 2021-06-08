5 Changes Set To Be Taken Up In July

Updates to Article 5 — a section concerning agriculture — in Yankton County’s zoning ordinance have been hotly debated for the last couple of years.
After months of back-and-forth on a new set of proposals, the county could see some of those amendments made by mid-summer.
Yankton County Commission chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that county entities have spent a lot of time on the current slate of proposed changes.
“We really took a holistic approach to the article itself,” she said. “We didn’t just pick and choose certain items to address; we tried to address the whole ordinance in one swoop, if you will. We had some pretty open discussions about the pros and cons, lots of public meetings, a lot of discussion amongst the commissioners and tried to find some place down the middle of the road.”
One of the main proposals includes barely any change at all — minimum lot sizes.
“The commissioners chose to leave it at 20 acres,” Loest said. “We did put in there a five-acre rule for agribusiness. Those lots would never be able to be developed into residential homes.”
There were also some changes to permitting protocols proposed.
“We did make some changes in Article 5-19,” Loest said. “It was completely reorganized. About 99% of what was there was kept, it was just put in a fashion that’s easier to follow. You’ve got a section that focuses on conditional-use permit (CUP) specific requirements; we have a setback section and then a manure management section.”
She said small operations saw some restrictions loosened a bit.
“At the lower animal-unit (AU) levels, our current ordinance between 1-299 (AU) requires a conditional-use permit, but it doesn’t require any setbacks and no manure management plan,” she said. “As long as you get a CUP, you can build one anywhere you want to. We took the stance a little bit different and said anything below 200 (AU), there would be no restrictions.”
Loest used the example of someone wanting to house 50 horses (100 animal units) in a barn with a riding arena on the property. A conditional-use permit would not be required.
She said that a lot of work was done surrounding manure management.
“We recognized there was more controversy around the CAFOs that are liquid or thermostatically controlled environments — mainly those would be hog barns, poultry units, etc.,” she said. “So we did choose to stratify on manure. A dry lot is treated a little bit differently than a liquid or thermostatically controlled environment would be.”
Loest used the examples of swine nurseries and finisher barns, and tried to dispel some rumors that have been voiced about the proposed rules.
“A swine nursery barn would now have a quarter-mile setback, add a CUP and a manure management plan,” she said. “A finisher barn, instead of a quarter-mile setback which it is today, it has a half-mile setback, manure management and a conditional-use permit. There’s been some issues voiced that we’ve completely taken away conditional-use permits and everything; as long as it meets a checklist, it’s good to go. That’s not true. Those barns have increased setbacks and continue to have conditional-use permits.”
According to Loest, dry lots — which include cattle operations — would have some differences. A lot with 200-499 animal units is required to have a quarter-mile setback and manure management plan, but no CUP is required. Anything above 500 animal units would see a CUP come into play.
“That recognizes we have not had the controversy around dry-lot cattle operations that we do around other operations,” she said. “We didn’t want to make it more difficult for folks who seem to be well-accepted in our community.”
After an initial proposal failed last fall, the county has held a number of public meetings since the beginning of the year, and proposed changes have gone back and forth between the county and Planning Commission. This included a joint meeting with both entities.
“We’ve taken our time on this,” Loest said. “We’ve held many public meetings and tried to come to some type of compromise on all of this. There are things in this document that I don’t full support, but they’re in there as a counterbalance to other things that maybe swing the other way. I’ve always said our goal as commissioners should be to try and get the pendulum to stop swinging left and right and come to some type of center where we can move forward and get beyond where our county is at today. I think this document represents that.”
After Tuesday’s Planning Commission vote, which saw the board vote 4-2 in favor of advancing the ordinance changes with modifications, the proposed changes will be advertised and appear before the County Commission at its two July hearings for a first reading and the final vote.
Modifications included the elimination of a section allowing for permitted special uses after a number of people objected to the provision.
However, if passed, Loest issued a reminder that the proposed amendments could be subject to change.
“Hopefully by the end of July, we will have something that is finalized and, at that point, if the public chooses, they can certainly gather signatures and put it to a vote,” she said.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.