Less sediment, more recreational opportunities.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers heard those comments Tuesday during a virtual public meeting about Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake west of Yankton. The Corps held the meeting for its master plan, last updated in 2004.
The Corps usually holds an open house and presentation in Yankton. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was conducted as a Zoom meeting. After the initial presentation, five people commented during the hour-long event.
Zach Montreuil with the Corps’ Omaha District conducted Tuesday’s virtual event. He formerly lived in Yankton for five years and worked as a park ranger.
At the outset, Montreuil described what the master plan does — and doesn’t — cover.
“This deals with public recreational facilities, campgrounds, day areas, parks and the Lewis and Clark Visitors Center,” he said. “The master plan is used as a land management guide and does not dictate or guide water releases, flood control or redesign.”
Public comments are being taken through Jan. 25, Montreuil said. Stakeholders can indicate their desired changes in the current resources and management. They can also comment on the need for additional development and recreational areas.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Montreuil described the process and timetable for a new master plan, scheduled for late 2021 or early 2022. The process takes into account public comments and changes since the last update.
Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake have unique resources and needs. The project has one of the Corps’ two Class A visitor centers on the upper basin. On the other hand, the lake has experienced aquatic and invasive species and seen increasing sedimentation threatening to fill half the lake by 2045.
Montreuil outlined environmental, recreational, historical, cultural and wildlife issues. The Corps has received comments from the tribes and other stakeholders on projects such as the Keystone XL pipeline.
Lewis and Clark Lake has experienced tremendous growth in recreational activity along with commercial and residential construction, Montreuil said.
“We’ve heard (requests for) expanding the marinas, increasing the size of the campgrounds, more cabins or overnight facilities and more trails or other recreational facilities,” he said.
The Corps, along with South Dakota and Nebraska, would face a balancing act of adding more facilities while conserving the current resources, he said. Another focus is whether current facilities are used, up to date and meeting needs.
“What would you like to see for management of these recreational opportunities and lands for the next 15-25 years?” he asked.
During the comment period, Nebraska State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton asked about the operating agreement among the Corps, states and tribes. His District 40 includes counties bordering Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake.
In response, Montreuil described parks, such as the Weigand-Burbach area, owned by the Corps but leased or managed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He also described the agreement with the Santee Sioux Tribe, where the Corps manages the basin and boat ramps while the tribe leases the adjacent park.
On another front, Gragert asked how sedimentation plays into the master plan, if at all.
Montreuil acknowledged the sedimentation issue at Lewis and Clark Lake and its impact on tourism and recreation, among other things. The 2004 master plan addresses sedimentation, and the updated master plan will incorporate the changes since along with additional studies and information, he said.
The Corps will determine if proposed solutions are feasible, he said. However, this master plan will look at sedimentation in a very broad sense rather than go into details, he added.
The environmental assessment, which is part of the scoping process, will take an overall approach to the dam and lake rather than specific sites, he added.
Curtis Hutt, a Knox County resident, requested more boat slips at the Weigand Marina and the development of more recreation trails in northeast Nebraska.
“I live in Grandview Estates, and it’s a long drive over to Yankton to reach established hiking trails,” he said. “Are there any plans to establish hiking trails on the Nebraska side of the lake?”
Montreuil encouraged Hutt and other residents to express their desires so they are taken into consideration for the master plan. If the project is determined possible, it would fall under the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, he added.
Omaha resident Rick Spellman, who owns lakeside property in Knox County, spoke of the impact of sedimentation on recreation and overall quality of life.
“Over time, there will be little recreation as we know it today,” he said. “I think that’s widely understood, and the concern everybody has is that all of the solutions for sediment management require funding.”
Proposed sediment solutions have ranged from dredging to pipelines to flushing through Gavins Point Dam, Spellman noted. Nearly all solutions require a great deal of funding, which gets bogged down in the current cost-benefit analysis, he said.
“Over time, (action) will cost more and more and more,” he said. “Today, it costs nothing to do nothing. That’s why there’s no funding (for any sediment removal proposals) versus the life-cycle approach. … In 25 years, we’ll have half of Lewis and Clark Lake left (free of sediment), maybe less than half.”
Montreuil acknowledged recreation remains one of the congressionally-authorized purposes for the mainstem dams and reservoirs. In addition, sedimentation was anticipated from the outset because of Gavins Point Dam’s location downstream of the confluence for the Niobrara and Missouri rivers, he noted.
The master plan will seek to identify the problems, issues and possible solutions, he said. However, the master plan itself won’t focus on taking action against sedimentation, he added.
“That will be translated down the road to more of our operations and management plans and our manual management plans,” he said. “(Spellman) hit it on the head. The biggest issue in doing anything about it is the funding. I can’t make any promises with the master plan, but the master plan helps us identify things for future development and for expanding our recreational opportunities and habitat management.”
Spellman responded that those on the meeting weren’t criticizing the Corps. Rather, the stakeholders were offering whatever assistance they could, he said. “If there’s anything those of on the call can do for us, just let us know,” he added.
Knox County landowner Natalie Peetz agreed with Spellman, noting the passion of those who live and recreate on Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River. “We’re on this call because we do want to help. We do love the area, and we see tremendous opportunities,” she said.
The final speaker, Sandy Stockholm of Springfield, serves as executive director of the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC). She asked about taking into account both the upstream and downstream activities which impact the lake’s sediment issues.
Montreuil supported her suggestion, adding he has followed the MSAC advocacy and welcomes working more with the organization. In recent years, Lewis and Clark Lake has faced increasing problems not only with sediment but also with invasive species.
The master plan can be used to help justify funding requests, but it’s not always the case, he said. Funding decisions are made at higher levels and public feedback can be taken into consideration as part of the process, he added.
In conclusion, Montreuil reiterated his connection to the Yankton region.
“I know and just love the area,” he said. “I really care about Lewis and Clark Lake. I spent a lot of time up there when I wasn’t working. It was a hard place to leave.”
To make public comments, email NWO-master-plan@usace.army.mil. You can also mail comments to Zach Montreuil at the USACE Omaha District Office, Attn: CENWO-ODT-N, 1616 Capital Avenue, Omaha, NE 68102.
