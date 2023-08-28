More Details Released in Yankton County Fatal Crash

PIERRE — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released an updated report in its investigation into an accident three miles north of Yankton Thursday in which an Avon woman was killed.
According to a press release issued Monday, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 81 near mile marker 6, and a 2014 Ford Escape was also traveling southbound on U.S. 81 near mile marker 6. As the semi was turning right near a parking lot, the Escape hit the rear end of the semi’s trailer at 9:53 a.m. The semi came to a stop in the intersection and the Escape came to a stop on the roadway.
