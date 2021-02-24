A minimum-security state prison inmate who walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November is in custody.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate Seth Boocock was arrested Tuesday in Sioux Falls. He is currently housed in the Minnehaha County Jail.
Boocock was one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton facility Nov. 27. Inmate Matthew Fritz-Chappell was arrested last week in Rapid City. Inmate Corey Bales remains on escape status.
Boocock is serving a 10-year, 9 month sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.