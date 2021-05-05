South Dakota recorded three new deaths in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,976. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH also posted 99 new infections for the state. As of Monday, the state’s seven-day average of daily cases was down to just more than 103 cases per day, the lowest it’s been since Aug. 14.
Yankton County saw four new cases and three new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 39. One new hospitalization was reported, giving the county four new hospitalizations in the past five days. According to the DOH portal, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital currently has three people hospitalized with COVID-19, with two of them listed in intensive care.
Other area counties reporting new positive tests included Hutchinson (+3) and Turner (+1) counties in South Dakota.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal posted 239 new cases and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,245.
Also, the DHHS on Wednesday confirmed the death of an individual who was fully vaccinated. The victim was identified as a woman in her 80s with underlying medical conditions. She “developed COVID-19 and was hospitalized more than 14 days after completing a vaccination series with the Pfizer vaccine,” the DHHS said in a press release. The victim was a resident of Two Rivers Health District.
One death due to COVID-19 after completing a vaccination series has been identified in Nebraska.
“We are saddened to learn of this occurrence,” Nebraska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said in the DHHS press release. “While no deaths occurred in vaccinated individuals in the clinical trials, we understand that no vaccine or medication is 100% effective when used by millions of people. This does not negate the importance of vaccination and all of the positive effects of vaccination. Our state is approaching 50% of the total population being fully vaccinated and we need to keep that momentum. All Nebraskans who can get vaccinated should do so as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.