Ultrasound Models Needed At Yankton Facility

Yankton’s ZoeCare — formerly known as the Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center — is expanding its services to begin offering Limited Obstetric Ultrasounds.
“ZoeCare hopes to become the first choice for pregnancy testing and ultrasound in our community,” says Rachel Jones, LAS, founder and executive director.
They currently offer free pregnancy tests designed for professional use. With the use of Limited Obstetric Ultrasound, they will have the ability to verify a viable intrauterine pregnancy and provide an estimated gestational age for clients. This gives women the valuable information they need to make decisions regarding their pregnancy. Studies indicate that more than 80% of women contemplating abortions will choose to have their babies after viewing an ultrasound and receiving information and education needed to make their decisions.
“This is why we are so excited to begin offering this vital service,” Jones said.
ZoeCare is looking for pregnant women to serve as volunteer ultrasound models on May 4-6, and May 20-21. These ultrasound models will help nurses complete their hands-on training and receive a free ultrasound. All scans will be performed under the direct supervision of an OBGYN.
Concerning the name change, Jones said, “Over the past year, we found that name Missouri Valley Pregnancy Resource Center was long and confusing for both our clients and supporters. When choosing a new name, our Board of Directors wanted to choose a simple and easy-to-remember name, connect with young people, and give us room to grow into more services in the future. We believe ZoeCare is just that.”
Zoe is the Greek word for “abundant life.” In John 10:10, Jesus uses “Zoe” when he says, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” Zoe encompasses more than just being alive. It captures the idea of living a rich life, full of the peace, and joy that come from having a relationship with Jesus Christ.
“This is the life that we want for each client we serve. We want so much more than for the unborn simply to make it to their birthday, but we want them to grow in abundant life. We want to see the women we serve to move from merely surviving, to thriving, in their motherhood, their relationships, and all aspects of their lives,” Jones said.
“The local pregnancy center is growing, which means more help for women and families in the greater Yankton community,” she added.
Do you know someone who is expecting and would like to volunteer to receive a free ultrasound? Call 605-655-4967 to make an appointment.
For more information about ZoeCare, visit www.zoecarepregnancy.org or email hello@zoecarepregnancy.org
