PIERRE — Now is the time for schools and other organizations interested in 21st Century Community Learning Centers, or 21CCLC, grants to submit a Notice of Intent to Apply.

The learning centers are intended to assist students from high-poverty and low-performing schools by providing academic enrichment opportunities and activities designed to complement regular school instruction. Locations that provide care for students outside of the normal school day are encouraged to apply.

