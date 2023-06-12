The Southeastern Electric Cooperative, Inc., (Southeastern) Board of Directors have announced the selection of Chad Kinsley as the next chief executive officer/general manager (CEO/GM) of the electric cooperative.
Kinsley has been tapped to lead the electric cooperative as Southeastern faces a rapidly growing and changing future.
According to Southeastern Board President, Don Heeren, “Kinsley possesses the leadership skills and experience to help our member cooperative navigate through an array of challenges such as our growth, system upgrades, supply chain issues, transmission constraints, environmental regulations and economic/market uncertainties.”
Southeastern provides electric service to over 22,000 different locations in one of the fastest growing regions of the United States.
“One thing that clearly stands out about Chad is his ability to work collaboratively with our member/owners and employee group to deliver quality service at the lowest cost possible for our members,” Heeren said. “He has a terrific personality and an ability to relate to our member/owners. Chad has demonstrated his effectiveness as a leader throughout his career and I know he’s eager to work with our member/owners, Board of Directors, Employees and our cooperative power supply systems of Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. out of Bismarck, N.D. and East River Electric Power Cooperative, Inc., out of Madison, to accomplish our individual and collective goals for our electric cooperative power supply system.”
As a current resident of Springdale, Arkansas, Kinsley served as the vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy serving over 187,000 natural gas customers with over 267 employees where he was responsible for providing safe and responsible service as a top priority.
Kinsley is a registered professional engineer and grew up in Huron. He and his wife Sundy have four children and are looking forward to the transition back to the Midwest. Kinsley will be working out of the Sioux Falls office when he begins his duties as CEO/GM in early July 2023, for Southeastern.
Kinsley will be replacing the current Southeastern General Manager, Brad Schardin, who has worked for the electric cooperative for over 33 years. Schardin will complete his role at Southeastern in the last week of July 2023.
Southeastern has served the member/owners in their five-county service area with affordable, dependable and reliable electric service for the past 85 years.
