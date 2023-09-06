During Welcoming Week, organizations and communities “bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and belonging in communities to achieve unity, prosperity, and resiliency where everyone can thrive. In Yankton, the community’s success depends on making sure that all residents and visitors feel welcome and connected.

Connecting Cultures’ Sarah Brandt says everyone can make a positive difference by welcoming and connecting with newcomers who are either new to our schools, new to jobs or new to our community. Belonging begins with us as individuals. It is up to each of us to help make our shared home of Yankton, a place where we celebrate and welcome each other.

