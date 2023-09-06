During Welcoming Week, organizations and communities “bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and belonging in communities to achieve unity, prosperity, and resiliency where everyone can thrive. In Yankton, the community’s success depends on making sure that all residents and visitors feel welcome and connected.
Connecting Cultures’ Sarah Brandt says everyone can make a positive difference by welcoming and connecting with newcomers who are either new to our schools, new to jobs or new to our community. Belonging begins with us as individuals. It is up to each of us to help make our shared home of Yankton, a place where we celebrate and welcome each other.
Yankton Thrive’s Rita Nelson adds by working together to help our neighbors, colleagues, new families, and students, feel like they belong, we can create the conditions for a resilient, thriving community that embraces, connects, and fully values the contributions of all residents.
Connecting Cultures warmly invites everyone to join them in celebrating 2023 Welcoming Week with special activities in Yankton:
• Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-9 p.m. — Welcoming Week Community Celebration
Location: The Center, 900 Whiting Drive, Open to All — Free-Will Donation
Come out for food, music, and fun including face painting.
• Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. — Welcome Week Proclamation by the City Commission.
This year, through the support of our Welcome Week sponsors — Cimpl’s American Foods, Vishay, Sacred Heart Monastery, Beukelman & Associates, American Family, El Tapatio, Truxedo (Real Truck), Yankton Thrive, and donations from our recent Bragging Rights event — Connecting Cultures is able to expand our activities and open our celebration to all.
Stay connected with Connecting Cultures/Yankton and share information from its Facebook page: ConnectingCulturesYankton. You can also contact them by email: ConnnectingCulturesYankton@gmail.com
Connecting Cultures is a non-profit consisting of a group of community volunteers that strives to maintain a network of meaningful connections between community leaders, organizations, and neighbors across all cultures within an ever growing and changing Greater Yankton.
