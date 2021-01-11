VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library’s microfilm collection is going digital.
The library has announcef the addition of a new searchable digital archive featuring digitized microfilm from local newspapers.
Thanks to the support of the Vermillion Public Library Foundation, you can now access older issues of the Vermillion Plain Talk through the Vermillion Public Library’s website at: www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org/digital-archives. View issues from 1893 to 1924 from anywhere with an internet connection! More recent issues are only accessible when you are using a library computer, or when your device is connected to the library’s Wi-Fi.
The library has plans to add more newspapers and resources to the collection over time.
