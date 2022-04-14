Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman

LAKE ANDES — A Wagner woman charged in her 2-year-old son’s death has posted bond after receiving a reduction in the amount.
Calarina Drapeaux, 27, pleaded not guilty to five charges related to the boy’s death and will face an August trial. She entered her pleas this week at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes.
Drapeaux faces one charge of abuse of or cruelty to a minor and three counts of aggravated assault — domestic abuse. The Class 3 felonies each carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In addition, she faces one count of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
At Monday’s arraignment, Judge Bruce Anderson also heard a defense request for a reduction in the $30,000 bond. Defense attorney Brooke Swier Schloss had earlier filed a motion asking the judge to rule on a bond reduction during Monday’s hearing or as soon as possible.
Anderson ruled Monday to reduce the defendant’s bond from $30,000 to $10,000 and allowed cash or surety, Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton told the Press & Dakotan.
Subsequently, Drapeaux was able to post bond Tuesday and is no longer in the Charles Mix County Jail in Lake Andes, Cotton said.
In earlier proceedings, Judge Donna Bucher had set the $30,000 bond and denied a defense request for a personal recognizance bond. The judge referred to Drapeaux as “a danger to the community.”
In requesting the bond reduction granted this week, Swier Schloss said her client had made several strides during recent weeks. In addition, Drapeaux had made plans for her release while awaiting trial.
If released from jail, Drapeaux would live in Lake Andes with either her cousin, Mia Fischer, or her brother, Phoenix Irving, according to the defense motion.
Drapeaux was not currently employed but was looking for employment prior to her current incarceration, the motion said. She is pregnant and is considered a high-risk pregnancy.
Drapeaux has completed a treatment-needs assessment with Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health, the motion said. She continues to meet with her doctors and therapists.
The defendant scheduled parenting classes, which were to begin this week. In addition, she is willing to participate in the 24/7 sobriety program as well as complete a urine test twice weekly for detecting drugs.
Court records provide details on the boy’s death and Drapeaux’s arrest.
On Feb. 16, 2022, authorities were called to the Wagner hospital where Drapeaux had brought her 2-year-old son. He was found with extensive bruising on his body and a green substance coming out of his mouth. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.
Drapeaux’s boyfriend, Leonard Sharpfish Jr., 31, was arrested shortly afterwards for the boy’s death. Sharpfish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, has pleaded not guilty to the abuse/felony charge and two drug charges. He faces a May trial in Lake Andes.
A month after her son died, Drapeaux was arrested and charged in connection with the boy’s death. The probable-cause affidavit listed one count of abuse/cruelty to a minor less than 7 years of age and two drug charges, one a misdemeanor.
Drapeaux gave statements about several events that allegedly happened leading up to her son’s death, but they were later found not to be truthful, court records state.
A Charles Mix County grand jury indicted Drapeaux March 24 on the amended charges.
Anderson has set an April 25 status hearing. In addition, the judge set an Aug. 17 plea and pre-trial hearing and an Aug. 22 start to a jury trial.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.