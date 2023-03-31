For 84 years, the Bon Homme Community Choir has been presenting an Easter Cantata. Can you imagine the sounds of all that took place when Jesus went to the Cross, gave His life and conquered death?
Join the choir as it tells the story "Echoes of Easter" through narration and song. Autumn Schultz, the Avon K-12 music director, will be directing the choir once again. Performances are scheduled as follows:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.