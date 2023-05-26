Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their new behavioral health facility on Wednesday, May 31, from 11-11:30 a.m. The ceremony will take place on land donated by the City of Yankton, adjacent to the Cedar Village assisted living facility at 3111 Shirley Bridge Avenue.
The public is invited to attend.
The new facility represents LCBHS’s solution to the growing need for regionally focused behavioral health care. Needs for the new facility were identified during a study directed by the LCBHS governing Board, which solicited input from staff, consumers, and key stakeholders. The study identified priorities related to accessibility, service delivery, accreditation standards, future growth, and security. An architectural and engineering study, also commissioned by the Board, found that updating existing facilities was cost prohibitive and did not remedy the identified needs or allow for continuity in services provided. The new facility will consolidate four separate Yankton locations at one site and add a critically needed behavioral health crisis care component for youth and adults.
The entire facility, estimated to cost approximately $26 million, is being funded with a combination of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Development (RD), Community Facilities low-interest loans and grants, State of South Dakota grants in support of expanded behavioral health crisis care, and LCBHS funds. The project site is located next to existing LCBHS property, on land generously donated by the City of Yankton. The South Dakota National Guard, which is adjacent to the project site, is assisting by providing shared access. Interim financing for the construction is being provided by First Dakota National Bank.
Schemmer and Associates developed the design and engineering plan for the new facility. The design was completed with input from LCBHS staff, consumers, and key stakeholders. The design evolved over 18 months with input informed by electronic 3-D renderings, allowing simulated exercises to develop optimal staff and patient flow. LCBHS staff also visited existing facilities both in South Dakota and nationally to acquire input into the design. Planning and Development District III staff provided critical support and guidance by completing the environmental assessment and serving as a liaison with USDA, RD. Eide Bailly staff provided critical support related to the required financial forecasts. Lloyd Construction has been selected as the general contractor and Slowey Construction has been contracted for site preparation.
Once completed, the new facility will include space for outpatient mental health and substance use treatment services, CARE and IMPACT programs for individuals who experience severe mental illness, outpatient youth and family Services, a 14-bed regional crisis care center and a 24-bed inpatient substance use treatment program. LCBHS, currently employing 185 staff, serves more than four thousand individuals each year in a primary catchment area that includes Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Hutchison, Union, and Yankton counties. The new facility will allow LCBHS to expand behavioral health crisis services to seven additional counties in south-eastern and south-central South Dakota and will support our ongoing mission:
To pioneer and sustain comprehensive, integrated mental health and substance use treatment services that promote the health and quality of life of our community members.
