During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is set to discuss declaring an emergency in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
The board will also consider a FEMA Force Account Agreement, a bid for the Highway 52 bike path, Planning Commission applications/appointments, ambulance task force updates, additional commission meetings and Vietnam Veteran’s Day.
Two executive sessions regarding litigation and a personnel issue are slated.
During a press conference Friday, Chairperson Cheri Loest said that options for having the audience call in rather than attend in person are being explored. She also reminded the public that all commission meetings are taped and posted for review.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.