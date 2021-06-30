South Dakota Author Shares Unique Family History

Lilita Zvejniks Hardes will share a unique family history Friday
The author will be in Yankton talking about and reading from her book, “A Memoir of Home, War and Finding Refuge: Biruta’s Story” at the Mead Cultural Education Center, located at 82 Mickelson Drive, at noon.
This book tells the story of Hardes’ mother’s life in her native Latvia before World War II forced her family to leave and ultimately immigrate to the U.S., specifically Yankton.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia attempted to maintain neutrality during the war, but were occupied first by the Russians, then the Germans and then occupied and anexed by the Soviet Union, Hardes told the Press & Dakotan.
Toward the end of the war, Hardes’ mother, Biruta Riesberg, and her family fled their once-idylic lives in Latvia for Germany, where they waited out the end of the war she said.
After the war, the U.S., Britain, France and Russia divided Germany into four zones, including refugee camps.
“My mother and her twin sister came of age, went to high school in a displaced-persons camp in Germany,” Hardes said. “They lived (there) for five years before they were able to immigrate to the United States, sponsored by a Lutheran church in Yankton. That’s how they got to Yankton.”
Hardes had some idea of her mother’s early life and what brought them to the United States, but it wasn’t until after the 2015 death of her father, Karlis Zvejnieks, that Biruta found her letters among his effects. He had remained in the camp for another year before being allowed entry to the U.S., and HE had saved her letters, which told a story that Hardes said she felt compelled to share.
Also, in the late 1990s, one of Hardes’ first cousins began an account of the family history by interviewing Hardes’ grandmother, Dr. Elsa Riesberg, who with her husband Dr. Hermans Riesberg, were psychiatrists at The Human Services Center, then Yankton State Hospital. Prior to the war, the Riesbergs had been physicians in Riga, Latvia.
That account included the family’s immigrant experience in Yankton and their adjustment to the U.S., which wasn’t easy, she said.
“Because of that (research), one of my sisters said, ‘Mom, what’s your story?’” Hardes said. “For her children, she wrote a nine-page, single-spaced typed document, and just called it ‘My Story.’”
When Hardes retired in 2015, that story became the basis of her research for her book, she said.
“I knew that there was more to the story than what she had written,” Hardes said. “And so, I interviewed her almost every morning for two years to fill in the story between the lines of what she had written.”
For that reason, Hardes says she feels as though her mother was as much an author of the book as she was.
“After I finished a chapter, I’d send it to her and I’d say, ‘Well, what do you think?’” Hardes said. “She goes, ‘Well, you’ve written it very well, but that wasn’t really the way it was.’ I’d have to rewrite the chapter.”
Also, as a family history, Hardes said she feels as though the story is very much her own.
“Growing up, my last name (was) Zvejniks,” she said. “All my life, it was like, ‘What kind of name is that?’ ‘Latvia?’ Nobody knew where Latvia was.”
Hardes decided to preserve her family’s history for its descendents, but also educate the reader about Latvia and what happened there during World War II.
“I think that what happened in the Baltics was overshadowed by the horrors of the Holocaust and what Hitler did to the Jews,” she said. “Stalin did atrocities in the Baltics.”
In fact, Hardes said she has received a number of comments from readers expressing surprise by what they learned about World War II in the Baltic states.
“They had to take a boat on the North Sea that was loaded with German submarines shooting down ships, and Germany was being bombed while they were living in Germany,” she said. “I wanted my family to know what they went through to get here to the United States. They went through quite an ordeal.”
Friday’s event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 605-665-3898.
