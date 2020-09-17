SIOUX FALLS — A Parker man has been sentenced to probation and house arrest in connection with a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to the press release from United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Rollin Lee Dollens, 52, has been sentenced to three years of probation with eight months of house arrest, a $1,000 fine, a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100, and forfeiture of a handgun. Dollens was convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and was sentenced on Sept. 15 by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.
The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on Sept. 16, 2019, wherein Dollens, an unlawful user of methamphetamine, knowingly possessed a handgun while driving in Corson County.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Corson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
