U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson received an update on rapidly developing plans for the future Yankton’s crisis-care services and a tour of the current crisis-care facility Thursday.
For the last five years, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) has provided detox and mental health crisis intervention as well as in-patient alcohol and drug rehabilitation services at the Avera Benedictine Center.
The current facility has 20 in-patient beds, as well as two detox beds and two crisis beds.
“People are admitting people here 24/7,” Dr. Thomas Stanage, LCBHS executive director, who conducted the tour, told Johnson. “It may be a detox, it may be a behavioral health crisis, somebody may be suicidal, and they may have substances on board and be suicidal.”
Most of the patients at the facility come from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s Emergency Department, though sometimes family members or police bring individuals to the crisis-care facility for help, he noted.
An individual could be in detox anywhere from 24 hours to up to seven days, Raelene Broz, program director of Alcohol and Drug for LCBHS and a Licensed Addiction Counselor (LAC), told the congressman.
“Then, hopefully we can get them to agree and commit to in-patient treatment so that we can keep them here and meet their needs,” she said. “The majority of the people we are seeing are extremely ill.”
However, she noted that the door is unlocked from the inside and residents are free to leave if they so choose, which does happen, but not often, Broz said.
Involving people in recovery is very important immediately after detox, Stanage added, noting that sometimes that can take more than one detox stay at the facility.
“Relapse is a pretty typical part of that journey,” Johnson noted. “It has got to be difficult when you see people who have been here many times.”
However, staff could give many example of individuals who have been admitted to the facility many times and are now at a good place in their own recovery, Stanage said.
“We had something truly amazing yesterday. We had an opiate addict bring their heroin up here and turn it over,” Broz told Johnson. “They had been sober for five months, but they still had their loaded rigs prepared for the next use.”
The drugs and paraphernalia were turned over and destroyed with no legal issues for the individual, she said.
Despite the effectiveness of triage when it comes to sorting incoming calls, LCBHS is overwhelmed with crisis contacts, with a waiting list currently stretching into the beginning of March, Stanage said
The current facility cannot be expanded and the main facility was once a Yankton College dormitory and cannot be updated to modern safety standards for mental health crisis intervention, he said.
LCBHS has been working toward construction of an appropriate, modern facility on the north end of town.
“We are looking at building a new facility that is going to have six crisis beds,” Stanage told Johnson. “It will have a sobering area, and a place for adolescents where we can bring them in separated.”
The new facility would be connected to the existing Cedar Village in-patient alcohol and drug rehabilitation program and would share staff with that program, he said.
So far, LCBHS has raised about $4 million locally, Gov. Kristi Noem has $6 million in her budget of proposed uses of American Rescue Plan ACT (ARPA) funds earmarked for the project and LCBHS is working with USDA Rural Development for a $7 million Community Facilities Loan. Also, the city donated some land for the proposed facility, Stanage told Johnson.
The new facility would allow LCBHS to bring crisis-care services under one roof, he said.
“I feel like I already know so much about your mission because we would talk about it a lot in Pierre, and I have a lot of friends who are involved,” Johnson said “Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health has an absolute platinum reputation — good outcomes, too — so thanks for doing what you’re doing.”
