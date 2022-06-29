SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that President Joe Biden had granted the state’s request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from May storms that included over a dozen tornadoes.
Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery efforts. The storms hit the eastern part of the state on May 12 with tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. Two people were killed, roads were temporarily closed and thousands of people were left without power, according to the Republican governor.
According to FEMA, the affected counties and entities include: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Roberts and Turner counties, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation.
