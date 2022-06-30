100 Years
Saturday, July 1, 1922
• Mrs. G.W. Fiddler is at home from Kansas City, Mo., where she attended the International Sunday school convention. Mrs. Fiddler reports a very interesting trip but Kansas City a very hot place.
• Another fine concert was given last night by the Yankton Municipal band at the Broadway stand. Big crowds lined the adjoining streets and parkings, and dozens of cars were lined up on Broadway. Ice cream and cake were served at tables on the center parking. The program was well rendered and much appreciated, several encores being necessary.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 1, 1947
• Tomorrow is Yankton Day at the horse racing meet at the Sioux Empire fairgrounds in Sioux Falls being sponsored by the Elks lodge of that city, and a good-sized delegation of local people, headed by Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum, is expected to attend. Presentation of the award to the winner of the top race of the day will be made by the Yankton mayor.
• Tom Plianos is proudly displaying a 30-pound catfish which he caught while fishing in the Jim River near Yankton Sunday evening.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 1, 1972
• At a recent meeting of the Bon Homme Boat club, the organization voted to dissolve and the property, including the docks and swings at the Sand Creek area, were offered to the State Parks Department. The club, formed following the construction of the Gavins Point dam, did much to improve the boating facilities for people of the area. Now silting problems in the river and lake have made boating nearly impossible and at times quite dangerous.
• The first modular home in the area to be literally lifted into position by a crane was placed near Lewis and Clark Lake this week. Sold to Dan Ping by Andy Thompson Modular Homes, the “Sandler Bilt” home was prefabricated at the factory of heavy frame construction, then trucked to Yankton and lifted into place by a crane from the local Alder Construction Company.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 1, 1997
• A “graying population” and busy schedules are contributing to a 54% upswing in Yankton construction from a year ago, said Joe Morrow, Yankton building inspector. Town houses are becoming popular residential housing in Yankton.
• All through 1997 First Dakota National Bank is doing something no other bank in the area that makes up the original Dakota Territory can do — celebrating its 125th anniversary. The bank was founded in 1869 as the banking house of Mark M. Parmer and was chartered as First National Bank of Yankton on Dec. 7, 1872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.