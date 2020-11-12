The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is offering an introductory meditation class on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The class will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m.
Meditation is a great way to relive stress and anxiety. Just in time for the busy holiday season, Jim Pearson, leader of the Yankton Area Meditation Group, will lead the class through a series of exercises that will relax your body and quiet your mind. There will be time for a question and answer session at the end of the class.
To participate in the class, click on https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/278913117. This link can be found Yankton Community Library’s Facebook page or on the Yankton Community Library website, www.library.cityofyankton.org, if you click on the link for Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
