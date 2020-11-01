The Yankton County Highway Department will be closing 452nd Ave. between Highway 46 and 298th St. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 2-3. This is being done to do some maintenance work on a culvert south of Irene.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Inmate Escapes In Yankton
- Letter: Outstanding Performance
- L&C Welcomes New Park Manager
- Daily Record: Arrests
- Three Arrested For Kidnapping, Burglary
- Bucks Beat: Why Choose When You Can Have Both?
- Avera CEO Seeks City Help In Virus Fight
- COVID Update for Oct. 28: SD Surge Goes On; Hospitals See Rise
- Daily Record: Arrests
- Ernest Stolz
Images
Commented
- Letter: Do It For Freedom! (26)
- Letter: Disgust (12)
- South Dakota: A COVID Success Story? (8)
- Letter: Love Is Better Than Hate (6)
- Trump Attacks Fauci: Why We Are Failing (5)
- Letter: No Masks (5)
- Pierre Report: Election Day And The Consent Of The Governed (5)
- Letter: A Response (4)
- Letter: Biden’s Drawbacks (4)
- Letter: Reproductive Health Care Essential (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.