BROOKINGS — Cultural organizations in South Dakota that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply starting May 1 for funding relief from the South Dakota Humanities Council.
The South Dakota Humanities Council CARES Act Grant provides unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support to cultural organizations that have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19 in the state of South Dakota. These grants are meant to provide small but immediate grants to humanities-based cultural organizations to help stabilize organizations by providing funds for them to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel during the current public health crisis and ensure their future success.
Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Grants are administered by the South Dakota Humanities Council, a statewide non-profit whose sole purpose is to provide humanities programming. Applicants can ask for up to $10,000. Awards will be determined, in part, by the applicant’s financial need and annual operating budget. A match is not required.
SDHC anticipates that the demand for COVID-19 Emergency Support Grants will exceed available funds. Therefore, the amount funded will be based on the organization’s operating revenues, the panelists’ assessment of the application, and the funds available for the program. If an organization is not awarded funding, SDHC will retain their application for consideration should additional funding become available.
———
Who is eligible?
To apply for a COVID-19 Emergency Support Grant for non-profit cultural organizations, you must meet the following criteria:
• U.S. organizations with 501(c)(3) status
• Public and 501(c)(3) accredited institutions of higher education
• Federally recognized Native American tribal governments
• A core mission to provide humanities programs open to the South Dakota public
• Maintain a primary business address in South Dakota
• Have a DUNS number; an active SAMS registration is not required for this grant
———
Who is not eligible?
The following organizations are not eligible to apply for a COVID-19 Emergency Support Grant:
• International and for-profit entities
• Government agencies or institutions
• Nonprofit charitable organizations designated as private foundations by the IRS
• Religious or primarily faith-based programs or organizations receiving a significant portion of their funding from a religious organization
• Public, private or parochial K-12 schools
• Individuals
• Groups that do not provide strong humanities programs, including arts organizations whose primary mission is the creation, performance or display of art
———
Funding Levels
CARES Act General Operating Support Grants are for the general operating support of South Dakota based humanities and cultural organizations with annual budgets of $500,000 or less. Humanities and cultural organizations with annual budgets greater than $500,000 are encouraged to apply to NEH directly for CARES Act funding.
———
How to Apply
Applications must be completed online (http://www.sdhumanities.org/cares) beginning May 1, 2020 and no later than June 30, 2020.
Applications will be reviewed by a panel and will be awarded based on available funds. Applicants will be notified via email of the application award status.
Applications that are not initially funded will remain under consideration for the duration of the grant period. South Dakota Humanities Council staff will inform applicants of the decision to either approve or hold their applications for further consideration. There will be no need to reapply.
———
Questions?
Send all inquiries to SDHCCARES@sdhumanities.org. We will respond by email or call you upon request. You can also visit http://www.sdhumanities.org/cares for more information.
