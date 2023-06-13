PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is reminding pesticide applicators of the upcoming dicamba application cutoff date. In South Dakota, over-the-top dicamba applications cannot be made after June 20.
On Feb. 16, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved labeling amendments to reduce risks from the use of dicamba in South Dakota. The amendment was proposed by dicamba product registrants, in consultation with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and agriculture industry stakeholders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.