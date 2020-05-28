‘Heartland Docs’ Debuts Second Season Sat.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — When Dr. Erin Schroeder began the examination, her patient fainted.
The patient wasn’t acting out of the ordinary — Schroeder, a veterinarian, was treating a pygmy fainting goat.
The exchange is part of the new season of “Heartland Docs DVM,” featuring the married team of veterinarians Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder. In 2004, they joined the Cedar County Veterinary Services clinic, owned and operated by Ben’s parents, Dr. John and Sally Schroeder.
In 2007, Ben and Erin Schroeder purchased the Hartington, Nebraska, clinic and Coleridge, Nebraska, satellite office. The couple opened a Vermillion clinic and later a Yankton location, which they have since sold.
The “Heartland Docs” series debuted last year on the National Geo WILD channel and has been renewed for a second season.
The second season debuts at 7 p.m. Saturday. The eight episodes will follow the daily lives of the Schroeders and their teenage sons, Charlie and Chase, along with their Cedar Veterinary Clinic’s clients and four-legged patients.
According to a preview, the new season will explore more of the Schroeders’ family dynamics and their outside interests, such as restoring three office buildings, a farmhouse and the historic Hartington Hotel in the downtown district of the Cedar County community.
This year’s “cast” includes Veronica, the fainting goat who becomes adopted as the clinic mascot. In the first episode, released for media previews, Erin admitted she faced a challenge informing Ben of the addition of “Veronica” to the family and clinic.
“I’m the hoarder, the animal collector of our relationship,” Erin said. “Ben doesn’t usually bring animals home. He’s a little more disciplined than that.”
Veronica received a bath to make herself more presentable and heartwarming for the unsuspecting Ben.
“I’ve never given a goat a bath. This is a new one for me,” Erin confessed.
However, the bath went well, and Veronica came out looking like a new — well, goat.
“She smells like sweet water. See how furry she looks,” Erin said. “She has a spa treatment and feels better and clean. She’s fluffy and ‘poofed’ up. She looks like a beauty queen. When did I go to the spa last?”
Despite some initial doubts, Ben agreed to the new “mascot” for their Hartington clinic.
In an upcoming episode, one patient literally acts like an ass, as Ben and Chase pregnancy check a donkey. Another time, Ben gets down on the floor with a patient to perform an ear check.
With other patients, the Schroeders face challenges such as performing a blood transfusion on a patient and monitoring a pet placed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
The Schroeders don’t just perform veterinary services. They and their sons are part of the larger community, reaching out to serve customers who are also their friends.
“Ben has always treated me well. We always trust him,” one man said to the camera.
In a statement, National Geo WILD described the series’ premise and the family at the center of the activity.
“In picturesque, rural Hartington, Nebraska, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder are a married team of veterinarians whose unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply,” the statement said.
“The Schroeders’ credo extends beyond saving the animals on which America depends; it’s about making each visit something to look forward to for both the animals and their caretakers, even in the toughest conditions. From winter blizzards to spring tornadoes and blistering summer heat waves, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder overcome the obstacles with skill and heart.”
In a promotional video released this week, the Schroeders spoke of how they met, married and returned to Ben’s hometown and veterinary practice.
The couple both attended Kansas State University, where they earned their veterinary degrees. While Ben came from northeast Nebraska, Erin grew up near Lake Champlain in Westport, New York.
After graduation, she attended Syracuse University, where she was a scholarship basketball player, before heading to KSU and pursuing her lifelong goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Erin said she learned a great deal from her father-in-law, John Schroeder.
“(Ben’s) dad is an old school veterinarian, but there is so much sage advice he has given us,” she said. “We really do become our parents, and we quote (John) a lot to our sons.”
Ben said he’s glad to bring national attention to the family’s practice, which began in 1972 as Cedar County Veterinary Service.
“That’s a long time ago, and the same clients (my dad) had, we’ve taken over, and now they have kids and are starting their own businesses, cattle operations and family farms,” Ben said.
“It’s so cool to watch our practice go from generation to generation.”
