WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that Reid Rasmussen of his Sioux Falls office will be in Yankton on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
If residents need assistance with a federal agency or have comments they would like passed along to Rep. Johnson, contact Reid at 605-275-2868 or reid.rasmussen@mail.house.gov to schedule an appointment.
