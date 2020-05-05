Cases Disposed:
April 4-10, 2020
Brock Hawkins, 4200 Alphonse, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $222.50.
Michael Phillip Anderson, Saint Paul, Minn.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Teala Marie Claudio, Avon; Operator Assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Brandon Scott Whitten, De Smet; Overweight on axle; $271.70.
Julia D. Pewo, 906 E. 13th St. #29, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $500; Jail sentence of 18 days with 10 days suspended and 8 days credit. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kenneth Eli Hanson, 609 Broadway #1,Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Allen Watt, 807 Bill Baggs Rd., Yankton; Aggravated eluding; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,268.50; Jail sentence of 6 days with 6 days credit; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment.
Joshua Ryan Sudbeck, 100 Wayne St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Alexandria M. Duncan, 415 W. 15th Street #53, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $222.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Joshua John Wendolek, Big Lake, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $208.50.
Joey L. Guy, Volin; Yield to emergency vehicles; Dismissed by prosecutor; $120.
Dean Edward Ludwig, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $269.50.
Brock Hawkins, 4200 Alphonse, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $121.50.
Joshua Lowther, 500 Douglas Ave. #10, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Collin A. Raymond, Wagner; No driver’s license; $120; Careless driving; $120.
Michael Allen Watt, 807 Bill Baggs Rd, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Whitney Lynn Clark, 916 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Matthew James Hanssen, Emery; Overweight on axle; $233.50.
Catherine Elizabeth Wick, 305 Cedar St. Apt. 2, Yankton; Littering prohibited; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Lee Frazier, 905 Douglas Ave. Apt. 6, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lucus Garth Kleinschmit, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $270.
