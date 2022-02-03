• Joseph Leighton, 42, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Tristina Strong, 30, Yankton, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Charleen Marek, 43, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Timothy Burzine, 35, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a forged instrument (two counts), second-degree petty theft, forgery and identity theft.
• William Morris, 30, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Kayla Goolsby, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael White, 49, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.