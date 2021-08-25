Yankton Man Remains At Large Following Tuesday Pursuit Into Cedar County

WYNOT, Neb. — A Yankton man with a long criminal history remains at large after fleeing on foot when a vehicle pursuit ended in Cedar County, Nebraska, Tuesday.
The Cedar County sheriff’s office was searching Wednesday night for the driver, identified as 34-year-old Nathan Murphree. A female passenger, whose identity has not been released, was apprehended in the interstate pursuit.
The search for the fugitive involves a number of law enforcement agencies, aircraft and a dog.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was notified that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue car heading into Cedar County.
Cedar County deputies intercepted the pursuit east of Wynot, Nebraska, on Highway 12 near 571 Ave. A Cedar County deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop. The female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington, Nebraska.
The male driver, identified as Murphree, fled on foot into a cornfield. Authorities have launched an extensive search but remain unable to locate him. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing only red shorts.
Murphree is not considered a danger to the public, according to authorities. Anyone sighting him should call 911 immediately and not approach him.
Murphree has four different warrants out for his arrest dating back to May, according to Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis.
The warrants are for various charges, Vlahakis said. The felony charges include possession of a controlled substance and aggravated eluding. He also faces habitual criminal charges and failure to appear in court. In addition, he has misdemeanor drug violations and several traffic violations.
Murphree has been in and out of the Yankton County Jail for several years on various drug-related and probation-related holds, Vlahakis said. However, Murphree’s record doesn’t indicate any violent crimes in his background.
The current search for Murphree has involved a number of law enforcement agencies and other first responders.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Dixon County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office, Dakota County (Nebraska) Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Laurel (Nebraska) Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Cedar County Emergency Management.
Aircraft and K-9s were used in the search, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
