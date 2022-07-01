Honoring A Local Veteran Of Gettysburg

Erick Iverson arrived in the United States from Norway in 1856 at the age of 16.
Seven years later as the Civil War raged, he and 261 other members of the Union Army’s 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment would be asked to take an action on the outskirts of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that historians say may very well have saved the cause of that country. Iverson was one of only 47 Minnesota men to survive the engagement.
He would eventually find his way to Yankton in 1868 where he’d live out the rest of his life. Nearly a century after his death, locals are looking to finally bring an honor to his grave that has been bestowed upon other Civil War veterans buried at the Yankton Cemetery — an official Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) grave marker.
The Press & Dakotan recently spoke with historians and county officials about the effort, including University of South Dakota adjunct professor Sam Herley, Civil War historian and USD professor Kurt Hackemer and Yankton County Veteran Services Officer Cody Mangold.
An Immigrant’s Story
Herley, a native of Yankton, said he’s always had a fascination about the Civil War, going as far as studying at Gettysburg College and even serving as an amateur tour guide for a time.
“That was going to be my career — Civil War studies,” he said. “Even when I was in high school, I’d go check out the cemetery here in town and look at the graves for Civil War veterans, but that was a long time ago since I did it.”
With improved research technology, Herley decided to try again.
“There was an old census list from 1885 that listed Civil War veterans that were living in Yankton at that time, and that list is downloadable from the internet,” he said. “I looked at it and I was going through the names and regiments. I know my regiments well enough that I know some of the ones that are more famous than others.”
He then made an astonishing discovery.
“I came across this guy that said he was with the 1st Minnesota,” he said. “My reaction was, ‘That can’t be.’ Because I know that’s one of the most famous regiments in the entire Civil War, particularly because of what they did at Gettysburg.”
That man was Erick Iverson.
Originally born in Norway April 24, 1840, Iverson immigrated to the United States in 1856 and settled in Winona, Minnesota. Herley said Iverson signed up to serve with the 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment in May 1861 as the Civil War began.
“I found his grave (in Yankton) and noticed that it’s conspicuously farther away from most of the Civil War veterans that are buried in the cemetery,” Herley said. “It’s not a military grave of any kind. It’s a very nice marker, but it’s not a military marker and there’s no standard GAR marker or anything that would actually show he was a veteran. I thought, ‘This is potentially a pretty special thing that’s here in the cemetery.’ And I thought there probably should be some kind of marker indicating who he was and what he did with the service.”
From there, Herley contacted Mangold about the potential of getting a GAR marker for Iverson’s grave site.
The 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment
The 1st Minnesota Infantry Regiment would be no stranger to battle at Gettysburg, which was waged July 1-3, 1863.
According to Hackemer, their experience goes back to the very beginning of the Civil War.
“They are one of the first regiments raised during the war,” he said. “They’re heavily engaged in combat at Bull Run — the war’s first major battle in the East.”
He said they engaged in heavy fighting in most of the Eastern Theater’s major battles and campaigns, including the Peninsula Campaign and Antietam, along with limited involvement at Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville.
“By the time they fought at Gettysburg, they were a veteran regiment that had been in the biggest battles on the Eastern Front,” he said.
Herley said Iverson joined the 1st Minnesota as a musician and was listed at various times as either a drummer or a bugler with Company K.
“It’s kind of hard to imagine now, but in those days, musicians were pretty important for a number of reasons,” he said. “It was a form of communication that was important. (Iverson) would’ve either been involved in sounding the charge or getting the troops in order and making sure they were doing what they were supposed to be doing as a form of communication.”
Hackemer said that musicians played a number of other roles as well.
“You needed music for marching,” he said. “Musicians played different roles in regiments, it just depended on what regiments needed them to do. In a cavalry regiment or an artillery regiment, they might be assigned to be the horse tenders during a battle. In an infantry regiment, they might play marching music to keep men marching in step and participating.”
The Second Day At Gettysburg
By the evening of July 2, 1863, the second day of fighting in and around Gettysburg was beginning to come to a close.
According to Hackemer, the 1st Minnesota’s infamous engagement at Gettysburg started with a potentially grave error on the battle’s second day.
“The Union line has been formed and a brigadier general in the field thinks that there is a gap in the line,” he said. “He orders a regiment to move to fill this alleged gap, and what he winds up doing in the process, rather than filling a gap, he winds up creating a gap.”
He said this was very quickly noticed by Confederate forces and could have been catastrophic.
“They launched an attack and sent well over 1,500 men in to exploit this gap,” he said. “They could’ve broken the line at Gettysburg and possibly won the battle right then and there, so this is pretty serious.”
According to the Minnesota Military Museum & Library, the 1st Minnesota was being held in reserve at this time. Companies C and F had been detached for duty elsewhere, leaving only 262 men. Noticing the grave situation, Union Gen. Winfield Hancock was informed that it would be five minutes before any additional reinforcements could be mustered, leaving only the 1st Minnesota to fill the now-exploited gap. With few other options, Hancock ordered 1st Minnesota commander Col. William Colvill and the Minnesotans to “Charge those lines!” The regiment fixed bayonets and began charging at the oncoming Confederates.
Hackemer said fighting was short but especially brutal.
“In a period of somewhere between 15-30 minutes, they take over 80% casualties doing that,” he said. “It’s one of the largest casualty rates that any regiment suffers in any battle anywhere in the Civil War. The vast majority of the regiment is wounded or killed, but they hold that gap and there are plenty of historians that argue they literally saved the Union position at the Battle of Gettysburg by doing that.”
He added that, despite being a musician, Iverson was likely fighting at this time.
“In a battle like this, there’s an excellent chance that (musicians) are going to be right in the thick of it and fighting,” he said. “When I looked at Iverson’s entry in the census, he does list himself as having fought in 30 different engagements during the war — three-zero, huge number — and he also lists himself as having been wounded. It doesn’t say how many times. He’s clearly in the thick of these combat engagements, and my guess is (he is) fighting right alongside his regimental mates.”
Herley said that reports state 25 of 31 men in Company K were killed or wounded, making Iverson potentially one of only six in his company to leave the battlefield unscathed.
“Some of the most vicious fighting of the entire war happens in the afternoon and evening of July 2,” Herley said.
The 1st Minnesota held off the Confederates long enough for reinforcements to arrive, forcing the rebels to retreat for the evening.
Iverson’s service at Gettysburg didn’t end on the second day.
“They lost 17 more men the next day at Pickett’s Charge the next day out of the 47,” Herley said. “That attack is famous these days, even for Minnesota. When the famous Pickett’s Charge attack happened, the Minnesotans managed to capture a Confederate battle flag.”
The flag, which was captured from the 28th Virginia Infantry Regiment, remains in the possession of the Minnesota Historical Society.
Even with much of the regiment decimated, Hackemer said the remainder of the regiment was also among those sent to New York City to quell the New York City Draft Riots just days after the end of the battle at Gettysburg.
The 1st Minnesota was mustered out of service in 1864 at which time, Iverson enrolled in the 2nd Minnesota for the remainder of the war.
Life After War
Herley said that Iverson found his way to Yankton in 1868, though he was unsure of the exact reason.
“It wouldn’t have been uncommon for veterans to continually move west after the war, and of course, Yankton was kind of a hub for Dakota Territory in those days,” Herley said.
According to Hackemer, Iverson was hardly alone when it came to 1st Minnesota veterans and the allure of the West.
“There’s a disproportionate number of veterans who come to the Dakota Territory who had been in these high-intensity combat situations and exposed to lots of combat trauma,” he said. “I think there’s some misreporting — the number might be higher — but there are at least 44 of those (1st Minnesota) veterans who come to Dakota Territory. When that regiment mustered out in 1864, there were only 325 who were left — so many had been wounded or killed or whatnot and were not in the regiment anymore. Of those survivors, 15% of them came to Dakota Territory.”
He said it’s likely the traumatic experience brought them and many other Civil War veterans west.
“They had such horrific exposure to combat that they probably found it really difficult just to return home to Minnesota and reintegrate into their communities and settle down,” he said. “They got restless, like a lot of these combat veterans, and Dakota Territory was a great place to come. It’s new, it’s relatively open and empty. You can sort of recreate a life away from people. I think that’s what brought those guys here.”
While many Civil War veterans may have sought the wide-open west for isolation, Herley said that Iverson was very involved in the Yankton community going forward.
“He served on various boards with the city government and City Council,” Herley said. “He was a city alderman and attended various things that had to do with the territorial government. … In 1877, he was part of a veteran’s organization that was founded in Yankton and he was one of the founding members for that. Sometime around 1890, he became a mailman and was a postal service worker for Yankton for (almost) all the way up until 1920 when he would’ve been 80 years old.”
Iverson married his wife Brynhild in 1872 and had five children.
Herley said that Iverson also helped with the dedication of the 1st Minnesota’s monument at Gettysburg in the 1890s and attended the 50th reunion in 1913 among other reunions.
Erick Iverson died Dec. 31, 1926 in Los Angeles at age 86.
Remembrance
According to Herley, there are around 20-30 Civil War veterans that lived in Yankton and most that have been buried here have a GAR marker at their gravesite.
He said the lack of a GAR marker is likely not a nefarious oversight, but rather owed to the long life Iverson lived.
“To be 86 years old in the 1920s was somewhat of a rarity, far more so than it is now,” Herley said. “Maybe he was just one of the last ones, and I can’t imagine the GAR was very active at that point.”
Mangold gave the Press & Dakotan a brief history of the GAR.
“The Grand Army of the Republic was founded after the Civil War,” he said. “They were essentially the first veterans service organization out there for them to be able to join, have comradeship and get the assistance that they need.”
He said that, among the duties of the GAR, was finding locations for soldiers’ care facilities. This led to the foundation of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. GAR markers are often placed at the graves of Union veterans.
Mangold said he is in the process of purchasing a GAR marker with delivery anticipated soon.
“Hopefully, we’ll have the marker here probably in the middle of July,” he said. “It’s important that all veterans are recognized, regardless of how long the time goes in between. (Iverson is) a Civil War veteran, therefore, he deserves the recognition of his service, especially with the unit that he served with and how very few people made it through that battle that he was involved in.”
He added that he is also working with the VFW on the commemoration.
Hackemer said the 1st Minnesota is as noteworthy as any well-known regiment the war produced.
“I’d put them right up there with the 20th Maine — which also helped save the Union line at Gettysburg — or the 54th Massachusetts or the 69th New York,” he said. “This is a highly-decorated, very special regiment of the war. These guys are something else and they saw and experienced a level of combat that sort of defies the imagination. It’s an amazing group of men.”
Herley said that it’s important to keep these individual sacrifices in mind and that he’s happy to see Iverson getting recognition, even if it took nearly a century to get the appropriate marker.
“The past isn’t past, it’s always with us,” he said. “The consequences of their actions must always stay with us. I think it’s very appropriate, personally, that he and other veterans not be forgotten. I think it’s an interesting thing for Yankton, for both the city and the county. I hope people appreciate that guys like him were here and are here. It’s part of Yankton history.”
