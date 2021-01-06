100 Years Ago
Friday, January 7, 1921
• Work was started in Lower Yankton today on the construction of the sewer in the alley between Picotte and Burleigh and Third and Sixth street.
• The Sanitary Bakery yesterday opened its retail store in the room under the Dakota National Bank building at the corner of Third and Walnut streets. A full line of bakery goods fresh from the ovens including breads and fancy goods of all kinds, will be handled from this convenient location.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 7, 1946
• One new case of spinal meningitis is being treated here, according to city health authorities, the patient being little Susan Stuedeman, 13-month-old twin daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.G. Stuedeman. So far as is known by Dr. R.F. Hubner, Yankton county health officer, this is the only present case of the malady in the county.
• Next Saturday, January 12, Mr. and Mrs. John Oeser will leave their farm home near West Side, Iowa, for a trip to Washington, D.C., where they will spend a week seeing the sights of the national capital and meet numerous notables, possibly even the president of the United States. They will make the trip as guests of radio station WNAX of Yankton, and it is the main award which they received for being chosen the “Typical Midwest Farm Couple of 1945” at the third annual Midwest Farmer Day.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 7, 1971
• Gov. Elect J. James Exon, a native of Lake Andes, will be inaugurated this afternoon at Lincoln for a four-year term as Nebraska’s new governor. Exon, a Democrat, succeeds Gov. Norbert Tiemann to the office of chief executive in Nebraska.
• Mr. and Mrs. Keith DeFries are preparing to open a butcher shop, meat market and bakery in the building formerly occupied by Palsma’s Thriftway in Springfield. The new business for Main Street will be opened as soon as repairs and painting are completed in the building.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 7, 1996
• No paper
