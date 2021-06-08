RASDak Bikers Headed For SE Region

The annual Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak) follows the Missouri River this year, with the bicyclists swinging through the southeastern region later this week.
The ride began over the weekend and will take bikers along much of the path traveled by explorers Lewis and Clark in 1804. The bikers arrive Friday in Tyndall for an overnight stay before departing Saturday on a path that includes Tabor, Yankton and the conclusion in Vermillion.
“(RASDak) is an annual bicycle ride to enjoy the beautiful scenery and hospitality of South Dakota, the ‘Land of Infinite Variety,’” the website says. “This year we are ‘detouring’ from our normal west/east and east/west routes and touring along the Missouri River from north to south.”
Proceeds from the ride support organizations that help make RASDak possible. Many local church/school/youth organizations provide the rest stops, lunches and dinners along the route and at the overnight locations.
The organization also provides a $500 scholarship to one student at each of the overnight locations.
The RASDak Fund was set up by the South Dakota Community Foundation on April 18, 2016. Its purpose is to help fund a RASDak Scholarship for each overnight town for that year’s tour. RASDak’s only stipulation is that it be awarded to a graduating senior “whose community involvement makes their town an even better place to call home.”
Law enforcement agencies do not close the roads to vehicles. RASDak does contact law enforcement agencies so that they are aware of when RASDak will be passing through and where the bikers are staying overnight.
The schedule called for the route to begin Saturday in Pollock, located in north-central South Dakota on the shores of Lake Oahe, a reservoir on the Missouri River.
On Sunday, the bikers were scheduled to travel from Pollock to Mobridge, 36 or 54 miles depending on the route. On Monday, the 77-mile route ran from Mobridge to Gettysburg. On Tuesday, the bikers were scheduled to cover 74 miles from Gettysburg to Pierre.
The rest of the week includes: Wednesday, Pierre to Chamberlain, 82 miles; Thursday, Chamberlain to Platte, 54 or 75 miles; and Friday, Platte to Tyndall, 78 or 96 miles. On the latter two days, the longer routes show off more of the Missouri River.
Friday’s route includes a view of Fort Randall Dam near Pickstown.
The bikers are expected to arrive in Tyndall from 1-4:30 p.m. later that day, allowing them time to visits sites of interest in the Bon Homme County community. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., the bikers will be hosted with food and entertainment. They are also welcome to attend the annual Hot Dog Night in downtown Tyndall. The Chamber of Commerce promotion event begins at 6 p.m. and features free hot dogs, games and a band on Main Street.
A breakfast will be served to the bikers at 5 a.m. Saturday at the 4-H Center in Tyndall before they depart for the final leg of their journey. The final day will take them 61 miles from Tyndall to Vermillion.
The stretch includes Tabor, home to the 72nd annual Czech Days June 18-20. The bikers will continue to Yankton for a ride past Lewis and Clark Lake and a stop at the Meridian Bridge.
“From Yankton, we will continue to follow the (Missouri) river valley to our destination of Vermillion,” the website says. “It will be a great celebration as we finish our ride across South Dakota.”
