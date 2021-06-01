Project Appleseed will hold a rifle marksmanship clinic on June 12-13, 2021 at the Yankton Sharpshooters range in Utica.
This unique event teaches fundamental rifle marksmanship skills together with stories about the important role that marksmanship played during the Revolutionary War.
The two-day event will include instruction on gun safety, proper marksmanship techniques and live fire practice. Students will also have the opportunity to earn the coveted Rifleman patch by shooting a qualifying score on the Appleseed Qualification Test (AQT).
In addition to expert marksmanship instruction, students will hear historical storytellers passionately share the Three Strikes of the Match, a series of three pivotal events that ignited the Revolutionary War.
An initiative of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Revolutionary War Veterans Association, Project Appleseed focuses on teaching traditional rifle marksmanship skills while reconnecting Americans of all ages and backgrounds to the people and events of the founding of our country. Participants learn about the difficult choices, heroic actions, and sacrifices that the Founders made on their behalf in order to secure our nation’s independence and freedom. Project Appleseed is served by more than 650 volunteers and has taught more than 70,000 people in all 50 states since 2006.
For additional information, visit www.appleseedinfo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.