Hartington Man Pleads No Contest On BB Gun Threats

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Hartington man will not stand trial after pleading no contest Monday to allegedly threatening minors with BB guns twice last year.
Brandon Meyers, 27, had faced a total of eight charges and was scheduled for separate trials for the June and September incidents.
At Monday’s pre-trial conference, the prosecution and defense had reached plea agreements on both cases just moments before the hearing. The plea deal reduced Meyers’ original seven felony charges to one.
Cedar County State’s Attorney Nick Matney and defense attorney Dennis Morland of Norfolk, Nebraska, recommended a plea deal.
In the amended complaint for a June 12 incident, Meyers pleaded no contest to four charges: two counts of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In the amended complaint for the Sept. 4 incident, Meyers pleaded no contest to two counts of third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor.
A Class IV felony carries a maximum two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision with a $10,000 fine.
A Class I misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. A Class II misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
District Judge Bryan Meismer had set trial dates starting March 9 and April 6 for the respective cases, but the plea bargains mean both trials are cancelled.
Meismer set an April 11 sentencing date in Cedar County District Court.
As Monday’s hearing began, the amended complaint hadn’t been finalized in written form. The judge recessed the case while the county attorney’s office prepared official copies.
Meismer resumed the proceedings, accepting Meyers’ change of plea to no contest on the new charges. The judge found the defendant guilty based on the no contest plea.
Meismer ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he reminded both sides that he wasn’t bound to the plea agreement. In addition, the court can take into consideration the original charges.
In the June 12 case, Cedar County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle shot up by a BB gun. Two minors, both 16 at the time, said they were driving past Meyers’ house when he allegedly shot at them with a fully automatic BB gun and broke out a car window. The driver said he tried to get away and felt what he believed was a BB fly past his face.
Meyers said he didn’t know what happened in front of his house or anything about the glass. When asked, Meyers said he had an AR-15-looking fully automatic BB gun, but it was at his old house.
During Monday’s court hearing, Matney read a message Meyers sent to the witness instructing that person not to mention Meyers’ BB gun.
In the Sept. 4 case, a woman notified authorities her sons, ages 16 and 14, reported a man stopped them on Main Street in Hartington and threatened them with a gun. Based on information, Cedar County authorities obtained warrants and conducted searches of Meyers’ home and car.
Meyers was arrested after authorities found drug paraphernalia and containers containing a waxy substance. The two boys identified the airsoft BB gun seized during the search as the firearm Meyers allegedly pulled out of his vehicle and held up to them. The boys said they thought it was a real firearm.
In the June 12 case, Meyers had faced two counts of second-degree attempted assault, a Class IIIA felony; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In the Sept. 4 case, Meyers had faced two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of child abuse, each a Class IIIA felony.
Meyers remains free on bond.
