100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 30, 1922
• With the seating capacity of the high school gymnasium increased to 500, the first of the three day series of basketball games between Sutton, champions of Nebraska, and Yankton high school, champions of South Dakota, will start at 8 o’clock tonight. In addition to the new seats, the front wall along the seating section has been torn out so that everyone witnessing the games may be seated all the time. Pads have been placed over upright beams and exposed sections of the wall of the gymnasium, that injuries may be avoided.
• Another regular drill was held last night by Battery “E”, 147th Artillery, at the stock pavilion, with only a few absentees. Capt. J.D. McCoun was able to be present last night after his recent illness.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 30, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 30, 1972
• Dr. Merritt Auld, a Yankton physician, has been honored by the South Dakota Coaches Association for his many years of helping high school athletics. He has been selected to receive the Distinguished Service Award by the association.
• Yankton telephone workers donned paper sacks and goggles early Thursday morning for protection as they disconnected equipment at the old Yankton office as part of the city’s early morning cutover to new equipment at the Broadway office. Long rows of “fuses” on switching frames were popped out of their sockets by the dozens, and the sacks and goggles were for protection from the fast flying fuses.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 30, 1997
• No paper
