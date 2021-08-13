The Riverboat Days Board of Directors has announced that the boat dock/ramp at Riverside Park will be closed Aug. 20-22 for the annual Riverboat Days festival. The dock/ramp will reopen Aug. 23.
On Friday evening, Aug. 20, boaters on the river will need to clear the area from the dock at the east end of Riverside Park to west of the Meridian Bridge from 9:30 p.m. until after the fireworks show, which is scheduled to end at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Pauline Rhoades, Chairman, Yankton Riverboat Days Board of Directors, by calling 665-8981 or 660-2033; or by calling the Riverboat Days office at 665-1657.
