100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 18, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, March 18, 1948
• Talk of possible war will have to take a back seat in Yankton the rest of this week, especially for the kids, for the circus is in town! Under the sponsorship of the Yankton Shrine Club, the ever-popular Shrine Circus is to open tonight at the auditorium in the city hall for a three-day run.
• The theft of license plates from one automobile and several reported instances of car prowling last night brought a warning to citizens today from Chief of Police Lyman Thomas, urging the public to be careful and vigilant in parking their vehicles. Thomas said that plates had been taken sometime during the night from an automobile belonging to Henry Happe. It was also reported that prowlers went through four cars last night, taking candy bars, cigars and sunglasses from one of the vehicles.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 18, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 18, 1998
• Yankton County agencies are now prepared for almost any emergency that might hit the county with an update of the county’s emergency management plan. Howard Hermanson, director of civil defense, Carl Johnson, operations officer and Planning and Development District III have worked together to totally update the county’s All Hazard Emergency Management Plan for the first time in three decades.
• Another school will win a high school state football championship in South Dakota under a decision to create three nine-man football classes. The change, which will replace the current two-class system, goes into effect starting with the 1999-2000 school year.
