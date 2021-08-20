2011 Flood Impacted Dam Operations 24/7

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a Press & Dakotan series looking back on the 10th anniversary of the 2011 flood of the Missouri River in this region.
During the past decade, Tom Curran has seen the impact of the 2011 Missouri River flood from two perspectives — as project manager on two different dams.
The Yankton man has served about 30 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After starting his career in Omaha, he oversaw Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown, including during the 2011 flood.
Curran later took the same position with Gavins Point Dam near Yankton when project manager Dave Becker retired in July 2018. Curran would find himself dealing with another flood event in 2019.
“It’s pretty much the same (at each dam) as far as flood control goes,” Curran said. “All these dams are monitored by (Corps) folks in Omaha at our division’s water management office as well as our engineering and dam safety personnel. They all play a major role in flood control operation.”
However, Curran found himself handling the on-site operations during the 2011 flood, when nearly a year’s worth of rain fell in a two- to four-week period in eastern Montana, inundating the Missouri River dam system also full with mountain and plains snowpack.
Gavins Point is the last and smallest of the six Missouri River mainstem dams before the river flows freely toward Dakota Dunes, Sioux City, Omaha, Kansas City and points further south.
Fort Randall, directly upstream, regulates the incoming Missouri River flows to accommodate not only Gavins Point but also the inflow from tributaries between the two dams.
As the 2011 flood progressed, Curran and Becker received word that their dams would be releasing nearly one million gallons of water each second — more than twice the previous record of about 70,000 cubic feet per second (cfs).
“Fort Randall ended up going to 156,000 cfs, and Gavins Point was close to 160,000. The releases ran at that level for weeks. It ended up being a two-month event,” Curran said.
“We were on the phone continuously with those folks in (Corps) water management to see what they knew and so they knew what we were doing. Based on that information, they anticipated where the system would go.”
Fort Randall and Gavins Point were both comfortably at their top for storage but were setting record high pools, Curran said. “We didn’t have anywhere else to store water,” he said.
REACTING TO THE FLOOD
As the Missouri River flood moved downstream in May, Fort Randall and Gavins Point officials had some time for adjusting their operations. In addition, Curran and Becker held meeting with their respective stakeholders to inform them of what to expect.
“We did have some time to let people know the releases would have to be increased. People were notified, but they still weren’t happy that the releases were going to go that high,” Curran said. “But when you do get to the maximum pool, what comes in has to go out. How much more storage do I have and how much more can I capture before it has to be released?”
The Corps went into 24/7 operations mode at Fort Randall and Gavins Point, with continuous surveillance of the dams and their features, Curran said.
“They did 24-hour surveillance and looked at the relief well system. We looked at our system gates that were running pretty hard to make sure nothing was coming undone,” he said.
“The dams really performed exceptionally well. We didn’t note or see any areas of concern at either dam during that operation. The dams were designed for something close to the maximum flood if it had to be passed through the system. For these dams, it would be close to 650,000 cfs, and we were nowhere near that figure. The structures were monitored 24/7, and the integrity of the dams wasn’t breached.”
However, the dam operations needed constant adjustment, Curran said.
“The orders came from Omaha, and they said we needed to release 156,000 cfs at Fort Randall. We ratcheted it up to that point. When that order came to us, we looked at our facility and looked at our power plant, our outlet works and our spillway. We know our facilities, and we were monitoring back and forth.”
“Our powerhouse at Fort Randall has the capacity of about 40,000 cfs, and they were telling us to release 156,000. We had to move some of that water and release it out of the outlet works and the spillway. The reason we did both was that we could monitor each structure and part of the equipment. When we were releasing water out of the spillway, we were inspecting the outlet works and the power plant.”
The Fort Randall operation moved all the extra water to the outlet works, which have the capacity of 120,000 cfs, Curran said.
“That was the first time every wall in the outlet gates were open all at once. They were full open all at one time for about a day,” he said. “That was pretty incredible at Fort Randall when we had all that water going through the dam. We had water shooting up at least three stories high in the stilling basin. It was pretty spectacular.”
In order to shift the power of the flood water, Fort Randall moved water back and forth back and forth between the powerhouse, outlet works and the spillway for about a week at a time.
MAKING HISTORY
The spectacle drew major media and visitor interest, Curran said.
“We had the most visitors ever at the project during 2011. People were interested to see a historic event. We were continuously answering questions from the public,” he said. “We were also dealing with traffic control and making sure people stayed safe. We had the parking areas downstream of the dam. They also had traffic control at Gavins Point along the fishing wall (below the dam).”
The flooding took a toll in many respects, including the flooding of multiple campgrounds at a number of sites, Curran said. Gavins Point was less impacted because its elevation level only rose about 3 ½ feet during the flood, compared to other areas where you add 15 or 20 feet to the reservoir.
“That’s a lot of water that floods your recreation areas,” he said. “Fort Randall had a lot of flooded recreation areas, and people still put in their boats during that time. They could still boat and fish. We didn’t shut down any of those things.”
The Corps officials also stayed in contact with the county emergency managers, so they could plan according for their infrastructure and other needs, he said.
The Corps staff maintained round-the-clock operations at the Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams with assistance from the Omaha district office.
At one point, the Corps determined the probable end of the flood, Curran said.
“They said to ratchet up the releases to 157,000 for a month or so, and they were pretty spot on,” he said. “And at that point, we all said, let’s get this water evacuated.”
A decade later, Curran said he remains amazed at not only the fury of the flood but also its duration, which created innumerable challenges.
“It’s our responsibility to operate and maintain these dams and facilities, so in one way, it’s our job. But when it was all done, it was kind of like, ‘Wow!’” he said.
“It was incredible how well everything operated, especially when you’re talking (dam) structures that were built between the 1940s and 1960s. You saw how well everything performed and withstood the power of that flood, and it gave you even more confidence in the system.”
While the dams showed they could handle the stress for a prolonged time, Curran doesn’t hope for a repeat of the 2011 flood and its aftermath.
“We were running more water, way more than we had done in the past,” he said. “You always hope you don’t have to do that, and we never want to do that again.”
