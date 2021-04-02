Group Again Seeking Bikes, Athletic Gear For Needy Kids

Every kid should have a bike.
That’s why, for the last 14 years, Fran Johnson of Yankton’s American Legion Post 12 has been collecting used bikes to give to kids on area reservations.
Once it kicked off, the project, which is kept going by Johnson and other volunteers, has developed a momentum of its own.
“It’s never ending,” Johnson said. “Since we started this, it’s about 2,100 bikes we’ve delivered.”
Johnson delivers bicycles to several reservations, from the Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota to the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska.
Johnson also keeps an eye out for sports and playground equipment, but not toys, he said.
“When Spring Cleanup time comes, you’d be amazed how many bikes, trikes, basketballs, basketball hoops — and you name it — aren’t on the curb and just go into the trash,” Johnson said. “That’s what I’m trying to get before they go to the trash.”
The bikes and equipment come from across the area, so when Johnson and his volunteers are not delivering bikes, they are often out collecting them, he said.
“Ace Hardware here in Yankton gives me bikes they fix up and can’t sell,” he said. “I got a bunch from the police station. They pick up bikes all around town and hold them for so long, and nobody claims them.”
Johnson regularly gets calls from people in the area who have old bicycles to give him, he said. Some of the bikes are usable and some need easy repairs.
“They have people out there that fix them up and give them to the kids,” he said. “The thing is that if a kid helps work on his own bike, he’ll take care of it and he won’t abandon it the first time something goes wrong with it.”
The idea for the project came from an article Johnson read several years ago about American Legion Post 74 in Brookings collecting items for the reservations. Johnson called the post commander to see if he could participate, he said.
“One thing led to another, and we started down here and hauled the bikes to Brookings,” he said. “They had a guy up there that fixed them, but he died. That’s when I started calling various Indian reservations and got started. I currently go to five.”
On occasion, Johnson will be given bikes that need more than a little TLC, and even then he has been able keep to them out of the trash.
“I had one guy and he had about a half a dozen of them and he said, ‘Take them all or you don’t get any,’” Johnson said. “Well, he had three or four of them that I could take, but he had two or three of them that had bent frames and wheels — just literally junk — but I took them.”
Once Johnson had accumulated enough broken bikes, he brought them to the federal prison in Springfield, which has a program in which the inmates repair bicycles, which the prison then gives away.
“They give me bikes and I bring them back,” he said. “They give me 20-25 bikes at a time and they’re all finished, ready to go. So it works. It helps them out; it helps me out.”
Most of the time, Johnson and the other volunteers just deliver the bikes without having the opportunity to see the children ride them, he said.
“A year or two ago, we went to deliver bikes to the community center in Lake Andes, and we had a Big Wheel on top,” Johnson said. “This little girl, maybe 5 years old, she sees that and, boy, she grabbed a hold of her dad’s arm and she’s pointing. She wants it.”
The men untied the load and set the Big Wheel on the ground for the little girl, he said.
“She got on that thing and she was all over that parking lot!” Johnson said. “That’s what it’s all about: making kids happy.”
For more information or to donate bicycles and tricycles or sports and playground equipment, call Fran Johnson at 605-668-0715 or 760-5941. No toys please.
