100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 22, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 22, 1947
• Three frame buildings on the east side of Mission Hill’s main street were reduced to ashes early this morning by a fire which apparently started about one o’clock in an auto repair shop operated by John Young, and swept into a feed storage building to the south and a grocery store to the north. Damage is estimated at nearly $10,000.
• Inexperience took a heavy toll on the Yankton central Junior-Juniors on Crane field last night, but the valiant Tiger eleven held a stronger previously undefeated Sioux City Cathedral team to an 18 to 9 victory after leading 9 to 0 at halftime. It must be remembered that last night’s encounter was the first taste of football competition for the Yankton Junior-Juniors.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, October 22, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 22, 1997
• Pamela J. Rezac has been named the new president/CEO of Sacred Heart Health Services (SHHS) of Yankton, according to Randy Johnson, Sacred Heart Board Chairperson. Rezac is expected to assume her new duties on Nov. 17. Rezac has served as a Vice President in the Presentation Health System (PHS) for the past five years. SHHS is one of five regional facilities within PHS.
• Aided by other South Dakota National Guard members, Yankton’s Charlie Battery unveiled the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Tuesday for public viewing. The MLRS is the latest weapon deployed in the state.
