TABOR — Tabor will be celebrating its 150th anniversary as a town on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Plans are currently being made to make this celebration an exciting day. Many different activities are being planned for the special occasion. A full schedule of activities will be published after this final planning meeting.
The final meeting will be held on Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the Tabor Community Center. Anyone interested in helping to plan this celebration is welcome to come to this meeting.
Committees to report at the meeting include Meal, Cemetery Tour, Centennial Farms, Town Site Re-enactment, Beseda Dancers, Name Song, Buttons, 1890 Band, Centennial Cookbook/Historical Booklet and Historical Walking Tour.
Some of the activities being planned for the April 23 celebration are a walking tour of main street with pictures of the different buildings being located on each lot over the two-block area; a walking tour of the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery is also planned as the graves of most of the original town site owners are being marked and recognized; recognition at the afternoon program of any direct descendants of the original town site owners; a re-enactment skit of the original town site purchase; recognition of Centennial and 150 Year Farms; and a polka dance.
