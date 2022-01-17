100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 18, 1922
• Yankton College is one of the 250 schools in the United States which has been invited to take part in the Penn Relays of 1922. So far as could be learned today, Yankton College is the only school in South Dakota to receive such an invitation. It is a limited meet of picked athletes.
• The average teacher’s salary in South Dakota this year is $106 a month or $878.68 for the school year of eight and three-tenths months, according to figures compiled by the state department of public instruction. Last year the average was $103 per month.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 18, 1947
• Mrs. Lars Andersen, Irene’s “Florence Nightingale” during the war years when the community was without a doctor, has been chosen as “Good Neighbor of the Year” of Tom Breneman’s “Breakfast in Hollywood” show. Mrs. Andersen was nominated by 139 residents of Irene. She will receive a $1,000 United States Treasury bond and a week’s trip with her husband to Cincinnati, Ohio, where the annual banquet will take place.
• The “sock hop” idea used by high school juniors for an all-school dance at the auditorium last night proved popular with a large crowd of young people who attended. Checking their shoes as they entered, the dancers spent the evening in their socks, dancing to music by the high school Swing Band under the direction of Curtis Knudsen.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 18, 1972
• A bill lowering the age of adulthood for males to 18 has been approved by a South Dakota house committee, but not before committee members made it clear the young men’s new rights would not include drinking liquor.
• A new ambulance for Hartington and area has been purchased jointly by Hartington city and Rural Fire Departments. The new ambulance with a four-patient capacity replaces a station wagon-type which carries only one patient. Cost of the new unit is $8,994.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 18, 1997
• Corn production in South Dakota last year was a record, while the soybean crop was the second largest on the books, according to a new year-end survey by the Agricultural Statistics Service.
• Linda Peterson, a nurse anesthetist at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, has won a Bernette Serger Sewing Machine from Riverrun Fabrics as part of their Holiday Sewing Festival promotion.
