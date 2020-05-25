Yankton’s Summer Reading Program registration has officially opened. All ages can register online at https://cityofyankton.beanstack.org/
During the month of June, the Yankton Community Library programs will all be online/virtual. This year, the registration packets for children ages 3 through fifth grade will include materials for a weekly craft that will be paired with upcoming videos that lead the children through each craft as the month progresses. There will also be additional information posted on Facebook and our website about other virtual activities, challenges and programs that are to come. A few special performers will join in via online shows.
The packet will also include a chain and tag for children ages 3 through fifth grade. Children will earn beads that can be added to their chain by logging their reading time on Beanstack. More information about when/how children can pick up their beads will be shared in the future.
Teens will also receive a registration packet with information and some fun items to help them get a jump start on their summer. Teens will work their way through various activities such as reading a book by a new author or accomplishing a special weekly challenge, earning prize tickets as they go.
Adults are welcome to join in the fun, too. There will be virtual programs, activities and reading challenges planned. All participants will have a chance to win some prizes as well. All you have to do is register and let the fun begin.
Although the program will be a bit different this year, the library staff is excited for a unique program that will still engage our patrons in reading and other fun activities. Register now at https://cityofyankton.beanstack.org/ Packet pickup, counting reading and online activities will begin June 1. Stay tuned to learn more about the month of July.
The Yankton Community Library is located at 515 Walnut Street, Yankton. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
