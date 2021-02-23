Commission Has First Review Of Cannabis Legalization

Legalized cannabis — for medicinal purposes, recreational purposes or both — is probably coming to the City of Yankton eventually.
What exactly this will look like in the area is still up in the air, but officials are working to figure out how to expedite the will of the people even as the statutory framework is crafted in Pierre.
Part of that preparation was on display during a work session of the Yankton City Commission Monday evening when the board was briefed by ex-Colorado official Bill Efting, who held a number of municipal positions throughout the state of Colorado, but was notably town manager of Frisco when the state voted to legalize marijuana in 2012. Since his retirement, he has briefed other city officials on what he’s learned about the legalization process.
At the beginning of Monday’s work session, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said it’s essential to plan ahead.
“A lot of folks have asked us, ‘Why are we talking about this now? We don’t even know the rules of the game we’re playing by are yet,’” Leon said. “That’s true, but we also know, in our experience, that the wheels of government move a little slower than the wheels on some other carts.”
Efting said he knows exactly how those running municipal governments feel in light of the passage of Initiated Measure 26 (medicinal) and Amendment A (recreational).
“As you may well know, in 2012, Amendment 64 passed in Colorado,” he said. “Colorado and Washington state were the first two (to legalize recreational marijuana) in the country, and like you are right now, we didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t have any experience dealing with cannabis. We didn’t know what the state Legislature was going to do, which is also a common theme.”
But he said that he and Frisco officials hit the ground running on how to implement the newly passed law, and that Yankton and other municipalities should take note.
“The minute it passed, we formed a team in the city to all be on the same page at a staff-level because the phone calls started coming in,” he said. “It’s important that everyone on the team is saying the same thing because, with these marijuana dispensaries, we’re dealing with professionals. It’s not Cheech and Chong. They’ve got great lawyers, they’ve got good managers and they have money.”
Efting said that, in the two years between passage and implementation, Frisco officials had to make updates to its panhandling statutes and personnel manual, among a number of other considerations they had never thought of in the past.
And while the timeline for the ballot measures and legislation in Pierre remains unsettled, Efting said there is still much for the city to consider going forward.
“Even as it seems like we’re starting early here in Yankton, you’re really not,” he said. “Your first decision is going to be whether you want to have medical or recreational marijuana. If you do so, you get into a lot of things like, how many dispensaries do you want in Yankton? How close to the schools, the churches, the day cares? … How many feet apart from each dispensary? In Denver, there’s an area called ‘The Green Mile.’ You can count seven or eight dispensaries in one mile. It’s one of those things where early planning will really help.”
During the work session, City Attorney Ross Den Herder also talked about IM 26 and some of the legislation which is currently being deliberated in the Legislature.
Efting said that Yankton could be in a position to benefit from the legalization of marijuana, especially if recreational cannabis is ultimately allowed.
“Your location is, from the industry side, a prime location,” he said. “If you decide to go forward —and it does sound, from what Ross said, the medical part will — you have a location that the people in the business will be looking at Yankton simply because of Iowa and Nebraska.”
Leon said that there are still a number of community conversations that will need to be had.
“Both (measures) passed, but it wasn’t a complete landslide, so there is a portion of the population that doesn’t believe this is right for our community,” she said. “Just because it’s the will of the people as a whole doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be things to work through here locally or conversations to have. … Those people will make themselves known throughout the process and we need to provide a number of venues to have those conversations with people.”
No action was taken at the work session.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.