Cases Disposed:
March 14-20, 2020
Tremaine L. Johnson, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jared John Duske, Montrose, Minn.; Flashing red/yellow light; $122.50.
Genaro Rodriguez Rosa, Calera, Ala.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $122.50.
Robert Hadley Rowe, Scotland; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; No motorcycle driver license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Anthony Blackwell, 612 Locust St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Kinzer Wayne Moyer, 1100 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David Carl Schamber, Freeman; Overweight on axle; $225.50.
Lauren Moon, 200 Stone Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $87.50.
Justin Forest Martino, 303 W. 25th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 22 days suspended and 8 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jimmy D. Shaul, Bassett, Neb.; Operate vehicle with cut or worn tire; $122.50.
Tyler Jerome Poeschl, 2802 Preakness Arr., Yankton; Overweight on axle; $190.50.
Sandy Vlahakis, 2830 Mary St., Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Rick E. Nelson, Lyons, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Cody Michael Ness, 102 Sid Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $122.50.
Roxanne Johnson, 604 Locust, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $122.50.
Sandra Vlahakis, 2830 Mary St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Shawn Jeffery Kuhnel, Hermosa; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Joshua Brock, 1900 Peninah Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $101.50.
Brent Brown, Spencer, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Ray Dean Spangler, Ewing, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $172.50.
Avery E. Johnson, Tyndall; Riding outside of vehicle; $162.50.
Erica J. Foxhoven, Fordyce, Neb.; Failure to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Wyatt Arthur Reed, 607 Cedar Street, Apt. 1, Yankton; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Connor Frasch, Bristone, Neb.; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Skyler Brockmoller, 802 W. 12th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Christopher Gene Morin, Redwood Falls, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $682.50.
Keith Allen Nipp, Brandon; Maximum weight per tire width; $251.
