OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa warns that vacation season is approaching, and a rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket.
And scammers have found a clever way to cash in.
BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental, but it’s really a way to trick you into paying hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist.
HOW THE SCAM WORKS
You search for a rental car company online and dial the phone number that appears at the top of the results. A “customer service representative” answers and explains that you are in luck! The company is offering a special promotion. If you pay for your rental up front using a gift card or prepaid debit card, you can get a significant discount.
It seems odd, but the representative insists that the “deal” is a partnership with the gift or pre-paid debit card provider. You purchase the cards and share the PIN with the representative. In several reports, the scammer insists that the money didn’t transfer, and you need to purchase another card. But no matter how many cards you buy, the outcome will be the same. The “special offer” is a scam, and the rental car doesn’t even exist.
“They said there was a special deal with American Express to get the rate (normally much higher), and informed me to purchase a gift card to get the discount,” One recent victim told Scam Tracker. “Once I purchased the card and gave the code, they transferred the money.” The “representative” promised to deliver the car to the train station where the victim was waiting, but the car never arrived.
HOW TO AVOID A
RENTAL CAR CON
• Never make payments with prepaid debit cards or gift cards. A request that you do so should be a giant red flag that a scammer is trying to steal your money. Don’t believe their claims that it’s a special promotion. Legitimate companies always accept credit cards as payment, and you are always safer using one in case disputes arise.
• Be sure you are on a business’s real website then look for their customer support phone number while there. Don’t trust the first search results you get online.
• Fake websites are easy for crooks to set up. Verify that the company is legitimate and has a positive marketplace history by visiting bbb.org
• Check separately with the company if you are told they are offering a special deal by getting their customer service number (from their official site) and calling it.
• Remember that rental car locations near airports are less likely to have cars available. Look for their locations elsewhere in the city or town.
• Use discounts that may be available to you such as through AAA, AARP, Costco and your credit card companies.
• Check into package deals when booking a flight that also include the rental car. Do it as early as possible.
Predictions are that the rental car shortage will last well into the summer. Don’t fall for a scammer’s crooked deal in your frustration.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Booking a vacation? Watch out for airfare scams and other travel cons. Also, watch out for scammers posting fake customer support numbers online.
If you’ve been the victim of a similar scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your first-hand experience can help others recognize scammers’ tactics before it’s too late.
