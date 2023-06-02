Signing Off

For nearly five decades, WNAX news director Jerry Oster has offered both a credible and comforting voice across a five-state region.
However, he signed off for the last time this week. As he ended his final news broadcast during the June 1 noon hour, his closing remarks reflected his style — simple, direct, humble and heartfelt.
After starting his career at Aberdeen radio stations for two years, Oster accepted an offer at the Yankton station in 1976 where he found a career and love as his future wife, Cheryl, also worked at the station. They loved Yankton and didn’t want to move continuously as many broadcasters do during their career.
“And the rest is history,” Oster said with a chuckle.
During his long tenure, he has brought historic moments to listeners. Those major events included the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the plane crash that killed then-South Dakota Governor George Mickelson and seven others, U.S. Senate elections that drew national attention, farm crises and the Spencer tornado that claimed six lives.
Once, Oster also became part of the news as a 1983 fire destroyed the old WNAX station at Third and Mulberry in downtown Yankton with smoke visible 30 miles away. Without missing a beat, Oster and others worked overnight in bitter winter weather to get the station back on the air.
“We signed on the next morning with only a Charlie Daniels album and a Big Bird Christmas album,” he said, noting the fire destroyed almost everything.
WNAX kept operating from a motel for a year and eventually relocated to the current location on East Highway 50.
Oster sat down with the Press & Dakotan in his office last week, just ahead of his retirement. For decades, he has arrived at the station at 4 a.m. to prepare for his 6 a.m. newscast. But he has also covered night meetings, provided play-by-play for South Dakota State University athletics and trouble-shot technical issues at the station that arose at all hours.
“People ask me, ‘Why retire after 49 years? Why not go one more year and make it 50?’” he said. “But it’s time. And I chose June 1 because it was the date that I went on the air in my first full-time job.”
Oster turned 70 this year, and his wife retired from her job last month. They want to spend more time with family and pursuing the simple pleasures of life, like taking their walks on the Meridian Bridge over the Missouri River at Yankton.
At a retirement reception at the Yankton studio, long-time colleagues and listeners came from across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
“It was like my funeral except I was still here,” he joked. “I couldn’t believe the number of people who said they’ve listened to me since the 1970s and 1980s.”
The turnout included listeners in their 20s who represented a third generation in their family.
“The feeling you got is that they have taken you in as part of their family. They trust you and depend on you,” he said. “Sometimes, we sit and do our jobs (in a newsroom) and wonder, ‘Is anybody out there?’ But then you learn they’re out there, they hear you, they care and what you do matters.”
An Aberdeen native, Oster attended Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown and finished at the University of South Dakota-Springfield where he found his passion for radio.
“We were working on the college station at USD-Springfield and having a freaking blast,” he said.
During his final year of college, Oster saw an advertisement for an opening at an Aberdeen radio station. He submitted what he considered a crude application tape and resume, noting he was an Aberdeen native.
To his shock, he received a call from the station manager, wanting to know when he could start. “I showed up and worked as a disc jockey from 6 p.m. to midnight for the princely sum of $110 a week. But I lived at home, paying no rent. It was great,” he said.
During his time in the Hub City, Oster transitioned to news coverage, where he was thrown into the fire.
“I was outside the station before my shift on a Saturday afternoon in August, and this ratty station wagon pulled up. A young guy got out and said, ‘I’m Larry Pressler, and I’m running for Congress.’ And I said, ‘So?’” Oster said, admitting he didn’t recognize the man or his candidacy.
“So, I sat down with him. I was a ‘jock’ with more of an interest in music. I had no idea what I was doing, but it was my first full-fledged interview, and I was getting into the news cycle.”
Pressler won the U.S. House race and in later years went on to win a U.S. Senate seat.
For both his listeners and interview subjects, Oster has gained a reputation for his thorough preparation and his accuracy and fairness with all topics.
“There’s the old saying, ‘If I’m lying, I’m dying.’ If people don’t take me and the station as credible, we lose everything,” he said. “If people look at us and can’t believe us, we’re done. No matter, I play it straight up the middle.”
With WNAX’s five-state coverage area, Oster takes a different approach to news. He seeks to find the important and interesting items for a wide, diverse audience.
“I prioritize and come back to the philosophy of, ‘Who cares?’ and ‘Who pays?’” he said. “It could be how it affects people and how they pay, whether it’s in terms of their money, emotions or lives. That philosophy guides me toward those stories.”
Social media has greatly changed news during the last two decades and isn’t going away, Oster said. Its immediacy has sped up the news cycle, but it also has created the need to show more restraint and check out the facts before running with a news story, he added.
“As (author) Mark Twain said, ‘A rumor goes twice around the world before truth gets its pants on,’” Oster said. “If I hear something, I’ll say, ‘OK, let me check it out and get back to you.’ I’m not avoiding reporting the news, but when I get it on the air, it’s going to be right.”
While his voice reached five states, Oster said he always saw his audience as one-to-one and sought that personal connection. But now, he’s ready for the next chapter in his life. He has four sons and six grandchildren with a seventh on the way.
“I have one grandchild who’s 1 year old and another one due in August,” he said. “I plan to be there for their high school graduations in 18 years. You gotta have a goal.”
However, he got an early start on retirement by attending a recent Alice Cooper concert in Sioux City with three sons and two grandchildren.
“It was the perfect ‘(baby) boomer’ concert,” he said. “He took the stage at 7:15 and at 8:55 said, he said, ‘I’m out of here.’ It was great.”
WNAX COLLEAGUES
In nearly a half-century of working together, fellow WNAX personality Judy Stratman described Oster as “a dutifully firm and unwavering co-worker … and a good, good friend.”
She credited his “calm, common-sense direction” as crucial following the WNAX fire in 1983.
“Rather than get caught up in the emotions of the disaster, he simply moved forward with a sense that there was a job to do and we had to do what we could to remain on the air!” Stratman said. “That was a difficult time, playing radio from the ‘tower site’ at Mission Hill in the midst of a couple of snowstorms and not much to work with!”
Oster showed the same steady leadership when 9/11 hit. Stratman was in Washington D.C. to cover a major farm organization event, and she could see the Pentagon on fire after the terrorist plane hit the structure.
Stratman’s role quickly switched to providing first-person reporting of the rapidly unfolding catastrophe.
“Even though communications were difficult, Jerry was able to keep me connected throughout the day reporting back to the radio station on the events of what was happening in D.C.,” she said.
“He also connected my husband with me to assure him that I was OK. That meant a great deal to me. Jerry simply handled the September 11 situation communicating with me by phone with the professional calm and steadiness of a truly awesome ‘anchor’!”
WNAX website editor Erin Tycz credits Oster as the reason she got into radio, starting with a memorable encounter when she was a teenager.
“I came into the radio station at 17 years old as the reigning Tabor Czech Days Queen. I was dressed in full Czech regalia,” she said. “Jerry’s first words as we went on air were ‘You know this is radio, you didn’t have to wear the costume!’ I can say I held my own and, before I left, Jerry told (staffer) Jim Reimler, ‘Hire that girl!’”
Tycz wasn’t looking for a job at WNAX and didn’t imagine she would still be working for the station 20 years later. “Thank you, Jerry Oster, for seeing a talent in me I didn’t even know I had!” she said.
Reimler, an on-air personality, teamed up with Oster not only behind the microphone but also as his “right hand man” in trying to handle various technical issues that took the station off the air.
One time, a task that started during a nice spring day turned into a nasty night of rain changing to sleet and snow. Reimler steadied Oster on a metal ladder, heat gun in hand, while working to get a satellite dish fixed and back on the air.
“The thunder and occasional lightning did make us work a bit faster,” Reimler said. “Jerry got us back on the air, and nobody died. It was a good night.”
COLLEGE TIES
When she was first appointed, University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring found herself new to media interviews, and Oster was one of the first to reach out.
“I was nervous, but he immediately put me at ease. He has always reported with the highest of integrity,” she said. “To my knowledge, he never engaged in ‘sensationalism’ in his reporting approach, but rather informed his audience with facts and information useful to listeners’ daily lives.”
Oster has created a legacy, Gestring said.
“Jerry leaves behind big shoes to fill, and I will both personally and professionally miss hearing from and speaking with Jerry,” she said. “I wish him all the very best retirement has to offer and hope to still see him around.”
Oster built a strong relationship with SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier during his Jacks broadcasts, including a rocky transition to NCAA Division I that led to the pinnacle of last year’s national FCS football championship.
“Jerry is a great friend. Even though we are separated by many miles he was able to invest at a level much deeper than most. A conversation with Jerry always had substance. He sincerely cares for people,” the coach said.
“Jerry is a picture of what we all want to be. He loves his family, he is very humble and his dedication to his job/WNAX is beyond amazing. I know WNAX is a radio station but Jerry Oster is the face of WNAX. Jerry Oster has (made a difference) in his lifetime here on earth. We all would be blessed to be a little like Jerry.”
Tyler Merriam, the current SDSU Associate Athletic Director for Media, became aware of Oster while growing up in Pierre. At that time, Merriam listened to Oster as the color man for SDSU football games and select basketball games. As an SDSU student, Merriam would later work alongside Oster as part of the Jackrabbit broadcasting team.
After meeting Oster, he found himself in awe not only of the veteran broadcaster’s on-air abilities but also his technology knowledge. Oster was personable but no nonsense — “he didn’t take any bull” — and remained on-call 24/7 whenever technical issues arose at the station, Merriam said.
Oster served 30 years as color commentator for SDSU athletics, first with Hilson and later with Steve Imming.
“Steve and Jerry played off each other so well,” Merriam said. “Steve could be high strung, and Jerry had the ability to have a witty barb that he felt in the moment.”
Oster came off well on the radio as the everyday man, Merriam said.
“People identified with him because he didn’t have this ridiculous, booming, ‘over-the-top’ voice,” Merriam said. “He was from South Dakota, and the guy you could see having coffee at the grain elevator and talking about what was happening on the farm. You can approach him anywhere because he’s just Jerry.”
However, Merriam has also become good friends with Oster as they talk about their families and raising kids and grandkids.
“Jerry joked that we buy a piece of equipment and get a 200-page manual, but when you have a baby, they say, ‘Here’s the kid, here you go.’ You just learn as you go.”
Merriam considers Oster a friend. “He is phenomenal and really the last of a dying breed. He’s a genuinely warm human being, and I know he’s always just a phone call away,” he added.
POLITICIANS
U.S. Sen. John Thune read a tribute to Oster on the Senate floor, and Gov. Kristi Noem proclaimed June 1 as “Jerry Oster Day” in South Dakota.
Former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Oster share Aberdeen roots.
“Jerry and I go back almost 50 years. I have many fond memories of our countless times together. His voice, his demeanor, his sense of humor and his decency made him the quintessential newsman,” Daschle said.
“No one was ever more fair or more accurate to politicians on both sides of the aisle. He has been not only the voice of WNAX, but (also) the ambassador for radio news in South Dakota for over a generation. He has richly earned retirement, but radio listeners in the Midwest may never hear another like him.”
Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, credited Oster with his thorough knowledge.
“During any interview, Jerry always had intelligent and interesting questions,” he said. “Other reporters at an event site would often wait for Jerry to begin first, knowing his depth would draw out information they might otherwise miss.”
Former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels of Yankton, Daugaard’s running mate, said he recalled boyhood days listening to Oster on winter mornings as to whether school was called off for a “snow day.” Throughout his career, Oster showed unchanging dedication to keeping listeners informed and safe, he added.
As a state legislator and later as lieutenant governor, Michels found those same traits during Oster’s interviews. “I have been amazingly blessed to have many lunches with Jerry, “interviewing” him about his experiences and incredible experiences converting historical events in our region,” he said.
Democrat Tim Johnson of Vermillion has known Oster for more than 30 years, as the lawmaker served in the South Dakota Legislature, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
“He asked pertinent questions, but he was never a ‘gotcha’ newsman,” Johnson said. “He wanted information that was true and interesting to his listeners. That was the essence of his reporting.”
Oster literally burned the midnight oil waiting for Johnson’s reactions on State of the Union speeches that often ran late.
“Regardless of how late it was, he would be ready to take my call, ask me a question or two, and then give me time to answer,” Johnson said. “And despite how late it was, he still needed to record my comments — plus those of other members and craft them into a coherent pre-dawn radio broadcast.”
Former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, now Augustana University president, remembered her first interview with Oster more than 20 years ago.
“My dad had been interviewed by Jerry many times during his 1986 run for governor, and he assured me that Jerry was a good guy and I need not be overly anxious about the interview,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), also a former South Dakota governor, called Oster “a pillar of the South Dakota broadcasting community” and “a class act.”
“He is a total professional who always told the full story and called balls and strikes. Jerry was the voice of a generation. Thousands welcome him into their cars, tractors and homes,” Rounds said.
“I will miss my regular interviews with him, but I wish him all the best as he begins the next chapter of his life.”
